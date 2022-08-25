Boron-alloyed Steel For GMC Sierra 2023
The first ever 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is being released by GMC in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), paving a new path.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first ever 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is being released by GMC in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), paving a new path in off-road capabilities, luxury, and technological improvements. To provide high strength to the underbody, it uses hot-stamping boron-alloyed steels. But what is hot-stamping boron alloyed steel?
Hot-stamping with Boron-alloyed Steel
The production of some relatively simple automobile parts, such as door and bumper beams, using hot stamping and die quenching of boron steel first emerged in the late 1990s. This method resolved many challenges that occur with cold stamping.
For instance, the quenchable boron-alloy steel 22MnB5 may be hot-formed to create complex, crash-resistant elements like bumpers and pillars with extremely high strength, minimal spring back, and thin sheet thickness. Compared to typical cold stamping steels with the highest strength, boron steels have tensile strengths up to 1,600 MPa (or 230 KSI), which is a significant improvement. Boron steels are a class of martensitic steels with excellent strength and hardness at slow cooling rates.
The New GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition
GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is made for people looking for the next frontier. It offers several off-road improvements through a complete integration of AEV hardware created especially for overland adventures. It also provides a well-balanced execution of extreme off-road performance without losing the on-road comfort, technology, towing, and payload ability customers demand from a high-end, light-duty pickup truck.
According to GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred, “GMC has been a leader in the high off-road sector and this Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition elevates the bar even more.”
Features of GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition
Front and rear bumpers made of stamped steel from AEV are equipped with winch ability and heavy-duty recovery points.
Five skid plates are made of hot-stamped boron steel. These skid plates help safeguard important vehicle undercarriage parts, including the front approach, steering gear, fuel tank, transfer case, and rear differential from ruts, stumps, rocks, and other trail hazards. They are more than 3.5 times more powerful than comparable cold-stamped steel.
Unique, race-inspired 18-inch AEV Salta wheels with laser engraving in gloss black finish and AEV’s recessed valve system for additional rock protection on the trail.
33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.
Modified front grille and fascia, gloss black door handles, and an inner tailgate with a black contrast to suit the new bumper and wider tires.
All-weather floor liners, embroidered headrests, and bumpers feature an exclusive AEV logo.
In addition to an extra bolt-on step support when not off-roading, standard off-road rocker panel protectors maintain the sills and frame rails.
About GMC
GMC, previously known as General Motors Truck Company, provides purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest possible standard. GMC has a strong track record of manufacturing trucks and utility vehicles since 1902 and currently sells in a dozen nations around the globe. Their trucks and crossovers, which range from the brand-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, combine GMC’s renowned blend of user-friendly innovations and premium execution. The well-known Denali is the pinnacle of GMC style, performance, and luxuries.
About AEV Edition
American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is a well-known global leader in supplying premium aftermarket parts and equipment for automobiles designed for leisure and overland adventure.
AEV was established in 1997 when founder and president Dave Harriton began customizing cars in a one-room workshop in Missoula, Montana. As time went on, Dave’s work started to get attention, and he discovered Detroit-based collaborators who could support his cutting-edge concepts with OE-quality technical and production knowledge.
At present, AEV has developed a brand with an excellent reputation. High-quality AEV goods are produced using cutting-edge, innovative engineering and production techniques. Their objective is to enhance a vehicle’s appearance, features, and road- and trail-worthiness.
As a result of its relationship with GMC, AEV keeps expanding. With more than two decades of experience, they are unwavering in their commitment to producing and offering cutting-edge products of the highest caliber.
AEV-Influenced Branding of 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition
The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition will be recognizable on the highways and trails in addition to its off-road modifications. The distinctive branding package for the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV edition cars comprises AEV Exterior Badging at the front license plate, bumper, tailgate, and wheel caps. Other exterior design elements include the color black door handles and black accents on the tailgate.
This truck’s tough exterior doesn’t mean that style and luxury must be foregone. The AT4X AEV Edition’s interior features all-weather floor liners and headrests with AEV embroidery.
