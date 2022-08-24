Proximity Sensors Market Size 2022, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027

proximity sensor market

The global proximity sensor market size reached US$ 4.01 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 6.15 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Proximity Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global proximity sensors market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

What is Proximity Sensors ?

Proximity sensors refer to non-contact sensors that can detect the presence or approach of an object within its vicinity or target field. Some commonly used proximity sensors include inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, and magnetic. They generally rely on sound, light, infrared radiation (IR), and electromagnetic fields to detect the target without any physical contact. They can work in harsh environmental conditions to identify metallic and non-metallic objects and eliminate security challenges without causing damage to the target. As a result, proximity sensors find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, and manufacturing.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Proximity Sensor Market Trends and Drivers:

The global proximity sensor market is primarily driven by its rising adoption in automotive reverse warning and parking assistance systems to prevent collisions and accidents. In addition, the increasing applications of proximity sensors in infotainment systems, keyless entry systems, 3D gestures, and interior lighting control is another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, there has been widespread product adoption in robotics to prevent collision and enable process control in manufacturing facilities by detecting the presence and position of metal objects. Besides this, the growing usage of proximity sensors to automate procedures and repetitive tasks for an efficient production line has escalated its demand globally.

Other factors, including the expanding automotive industry, rising automation in complex production systems, the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), technological advancements, and product innovations, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Global Proximity Sensor Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Autonics Corporation, Balluff GmbH, Datalogic S.p.A., Fargo Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Keyence Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Riko Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sick AG and STMicroelectronics.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technology, sensing range and end use industry.

Breakup by Technology:

• Inductive

• Capacitive

• Photoelectric

• Magnetic

• Others

Breakup by Sensing Range:

• 0 MM–20 MM Sensing Range

• 20 MM–40 MM Sensing Range

• Greater Than 40 MM Sensing Range

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

