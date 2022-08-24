Bioinformatics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Bioinformatics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $11.55 billion in 2021 to $13.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The bioinformatics industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bioinformatics market size is expected to reach $21.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Increasing demand for protein sequencing is driving growth in the bioinformatics market.

Key Trends In The Bioinformatics Market

Companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of nanopore sequencing technology, which is predicted to be shaping the bioinformatics market outlook. Nanopore sequencing is a single molecule DNA sequencing technology which eliminates the need for Polymerase Chain Reaction or chemical labelling of the sample. This technology passes ionic current through nanopores (a pore of nanometer size) and when the biological molecules pass through the nanopores or near to it then this technology measures the changes in current which can be used to identify the molecule. Nanopore sequencing technology offers high throughput, low cost, longer reads (Sequence of a section of a unique fragment) to the analyst and helps in the collection of data which is an essential part of bioinformatics. For instance, in 2020, Oxford Nanopore Technologies raised $109.5 million to support the ramp of commercial and manufacturing operations and to further develop its nanopore technology.

Overview Of The Bioinformatics Market

The bioinformatics market consists of sales of bioinformatics and related services. Bioinformatics combines computer programming, information engineering, mathematics, and statistics to analyze biological data for drug discovery and for preclinical studies.

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Products and Services: Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Services

• By Application: Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatics, Genomics, Others

• By End Users: Pharmaceutics, Animal Study, Agriculture, Forensic Science, Others

• By Geography: The global bioinformatics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Agilent Technologies, Illumina, QIAGEN, Affymetrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, Dassault Systems, Eurofins scientific, Bruker Daltonics, Biomax Informatix, DNASTAR, Partek, Geneva Bioinformatics, Perkinelmer Inc., Accelrys, SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Sophia Genetics, Waters Corporation, Permin Elmer Inc., Applied Biologicals Materials., Life Technologies, PerkinElmer, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Celera, Tripos, LP, Helicos Biosciences Incorporation, and IBM Life Sciences.

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of bioinformatics market. The market report analyzes bioinformatics global market size, bioinformatics global market growth drivers, bioinformatics global market segments, bioinformatics global market major players, bioinformatics global market growth across geographies, and bioinformatics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The bioinformatics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

