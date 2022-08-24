4.8% Growth of Hosiery (Women and Men) Market | North America to be the Largest Contributor to Market Growth 2022-2032

4.8% Growth of Hosiery (Women and Men) Market

The global Hosiery (Women and Men) market is valued at 38.71 bn USD in 2020 and is expected to reach 54.31 bn USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hosiery market is expected to grow in the coming years as more and more people become interested in fashion and self-expression. Hosiery is a versatile product that can be used to accessorize any outfit, and it is also a practical item that can keep your feet warm in cold weather. With the increasing popularity of online shopping, the hosiery market is expected to grow even further as people are able to shop for hosiery from the comfort of their own homes. Hosiery is a versatile and stylish product that can be used to accessorize any outfit. With the increasing popularity of online shopping, the hosiery market is expected to grow even further in the coming years.

The latest data and statistics from the worldwide Hosiery (Women and Men) market are now available on Market.us Reports. The report identifies growth opportunities and challenges. Restraints and opportunity analysis is a tool used in assessing the potential for new products and services. This helps companies identify and predict opportunities in the market. It provides an analysis of the outlook on the industry in major regions worldwide: North America and Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, South Asia and South-East Asia. Australasia, Australasia and the Middle East and North Africa are also included.

It provides information about essential processes for markets such as top participants, As Hosiery (Women and Men) market size is still not enough to estimate the precise dollar estimates, changes in consumer behavioral patterns have impacted its growth for now and It will be necessary to gain an in-depth analysis of the market by looking at other features. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry experts in their field as well as representatives from multiple industries across up-and-down the supply chain.

Expected Growth: The global Hosiery (Women and Men) market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate over the period (2023-2032). The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions. The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail given qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Key Market Players included in the report:

Gildan

Hanesbrands

Kayser-Roth

LVMH

Golden Lady

Iconix Brand Group, Inc

L Brands

Wolford

Donna Karan

CSP International SpA

Trerè Innovation

Sculptz, Inc.

Langsha Group

Mengna

Fenli

Bonas

Naier

Jasan Group

Danjiya

Qingyi

Key Market Segments:

Type

Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Application

Adult men

Adult women

Children

The regions and countries covered in the study include:

• North America: The U.S., Canada, Mexico

• South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica

• Europe: The U.K., Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark

• APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong

• Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Why Buy

- Analyse regional trends in Hosiery (Women and Men) using insight on output values and forecast data up to 2031.

- To identify the fastest growing markets and allow you to target commercial opportunities in the most strategic markets.

- Identify the key drivers of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Also, consider the growth opportunities in both emerging and developed countries. Plan how and where to engage the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenue.

