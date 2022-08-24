Submit Release
Bromine Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Global Bromine Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Bromine In Flame Retardants, Water Treatment, And Oil & Gas Drilling In Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bromine Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bromine market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bromine-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.6 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.5 Billion

In 2020, the Asia Pacific area was one of the most important bromine markets. A increasing need for zinc-bromine flow batteries and rising use of flame-retardant products in Asia Pacific has fueled tremendous demand for organobromines. China is one of the region’s most important marketplaces.

China has one of the largest electronics manufacturing bases in the world. Smartphones, TVs, cables, and other electronic devices have seen the most increase in the electronics industry. The country not only meets domestic need for electronics, but it also exports them to other countries. Electronics production in China is predicted to increase as the middle-class population’s purchasing power grows, as does demand for electronic products exported from China. As the electronics and construction industries grow, demand for bromine-based batteries and flame retardants is likely to climb.

India is also a key market producer. Flame retardants, bromine-based batteries, translucent salt solutions, and other products employ bromine. India’s electronics market is one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing industries. As labour prices rise, many businesses are shifting production from China to India to meet rising demand. Electronics manufacturing is predicted to develop as a result of government initiatives such as Digital India. During the projection period, these factors are expected to enhance bromine demand in the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bromine is a chemical that, through a variety of derivatives and compounds, is largely utilised as a fire retardant or fire prevention agent. These flame retardants are employed as inputs and end products in the manufacturing process.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bromine-market

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Hydrogen Bromide
Organobromine
Bromide Salts
Others

Bromine finds wide application in the following segments:

Biocides
Flame Retardant
Bromine-Based Battery
Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)
Fine Chemicals
Agriculture Products
Others

The global regions for bromine market include:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Between 2021 and 2026, bromine demand is predicted to rise significantly due to growing demand from the biocides, fire retardants, oil and gas drilling, plasma grafting, and PTA synthesis segments. Demand for bromine in a variety of industries, including cosmetics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agro-fumigants, is likely to drive up bromine consumption. In the coming years, bromine’s use in flame retardants is projected to continue to drive market expansion.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL), LANXESS Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company (JBC), Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

