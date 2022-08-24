Telepresence Robot Market May See a Long Term Investment Opportunities | AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, Qihan Technology

Emergen Research Logo

Telepresence Robot Market Trends – Growing use of telepresence robots in educational institutes

Telepresence Robot Market Size – USD 218.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Growing use of telepresence robots in educational institutes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients. Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance. In patient bedside care and data monitoring application, telepresence robots alert healthcare professionals instantly to any significant changes in patients’ condition. In addition, telepresence robots find extensive application in telemedicine such as in facilitating remote conferencing and consultation with a medical specialist, especially in rural healthcare settings.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Telepresence Robot business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Telepresence Robot market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2019, OhmniLabs announced introduction of Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot with a very high-resolution camera that would enable users to view whiteboard contents and printed documents more clearly.s

Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations. Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care. Also, mobile telepresence robots are witnessing increasing demand attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of mobile robotics.

For geriatrics care, mobile telepresence robots offer many advantages by enabling elders to operate the robot remotely and interact with it. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues. Telepresence robots provide a feeling of safety and staying connected socially by providing a means to interact virtually.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Telepresence Robot market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Telepresence Robot market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

· Display

· Camera

· Speaker

· Control System & Sensors

· Power Source

· Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

· Mobile

· Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

· Healthcare

· Education

· Homecare

· Enterprise

· Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

· North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

· Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

· Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

· Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Telepresence Robot market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Telepresence Robot market size

2.2 Latest Telepresence Robot market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Telepresence Robot market key players

3.2 Global Telepresence Robot size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Telepresence Robot market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Telepresence Robot market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Telepresence Robot market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

