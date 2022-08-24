HYPER EFFECTS STARTS NEW SPACE FOR STARTUPS IN ROLLINGBAY
ROLLINGBAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolling Bay is a community on Bainbridge Island, located on the eastern side of the island. It consists of a number of stores (including Bay Hay & Feed, Rolling Bay Automotive, Rolling Bay Cafe, Rolling Bay Market, the Bud Hawk Post Office, Via Rosa 11) at the intersection of Sunrise Drive NE and NE Valley Road. Rolling Bay post office serves the Sunrise area, North Madison, and the Manitou Beach area. Most of Rolling Bay is not on the water.
Among the waterfront areas near Rolling Bay is Manitou Beach, although referring to this area as Rolling Bay is also considered acceptable. Like most of Bainbridge Island, Rolling Bay is a relatively affluent community with a primarily residential slant. The Rolling Bay post office was renamed The Bud Hawk Post Office on February 26, 2010. Bud Hawk grew up in Rolling Bay roaming its woods as a kid 80 years ago.
Hyper effects is an award winning and well recognized agency situated in Washington state. The agency started operating a few years back to help out small or local businesses, startups, non profit organizations, corporations and entrepreneurs to create an online identity.
Throughout the kitsap county there are numerous small and local businesses, family owned businesses, the only thing these businesses lack is an online presence, they don't have a website or an app or anything that in this new modern age of business every single business should have.
Due to this these businesses suffer to make ends meet. Hyper effects has a team of creators that reach out and help these businesses address directly to their targeted audience by exclusive website or a custom design mobile app and through digital marketing. Hyper effects does all these things for its clients so that they could achieve real success.
