The Wizards Behind the Curtain

Marching band practices

(Photo by John T. Consoli)

Stepping Up for Early Week: Associate Director of Bands Andrea E. Brown (foreground), Assistant Director Craig Potter, four staff members, four graduate assistants and three drum majors all help students find their rhythm during Early Week, the seven days before classes begin in which the Mighty Sound of Maryland tunes up for the year ahead. Practicing on Chapel Field, at the J. Logan & Louise Schutz Football Practice Complex, and inside The Clarice, members of the university's marching band learn the school songs, pregame, halftime and postgame performances, and all the other music they’ll be strutting along to at football games.

