"Book of Dreams: Dreams, Visions, and Experiences in the year 2020-2021"
Bella Louise Allen Shares Christian Perspective on Pandemic LifeUNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bella Louise Allen continues chronicling her Christian life journey, following up her last installment that recounted her near death experience in 2012. With "Book of Dreams: Dreams, Visions, and Experiences in the year 2020-2021" she looks back on the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown experience.
With her book Allen shares the latest steps of her walk with Jesus Christ as a devout believer, relating her spiritual growth and development with events in her life. She shares the visions, dreams and experiences she had while working at the front lines taking care of the elderly and giving spiritual guidance to those in need during that dark period. Allen conveys the spiritual mediumship abilities she learned from Christ and how she receives warnings from Jesus as well as counsel to remain hopeful for a better future. She shares how angels surround her during her journey and how she became enlightened regarding her purpose in life, which was why Christ gave her a second chance.
"I would like to give hope and help others understand the real Lord, Jesus Christ and his mercy and kindness is still available to the whole world. These are very dark times we are going through and his love, mercy and compassion is shown throughout the series of books written." Allen says.
About the Author
Bella Louise Allen has overcome many obstacles in life and now she shares the knowledge she has gained from her journey of faith as well as her service working with end-of-life hospice patients. She is from rural Maine and has worked in the healthcare field for nearly thirty four years. Due to her works she has been interviewed or featured in various programs, including Fox 22, WHCF Radio with Tom Obey, Kirkus Review, 2018 Pitch Fest in Los Angeles, and numerous book signings.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn