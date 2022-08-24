Insights Into The Global Protein Expression Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Protein Expression Market Report by TBRC covers protein expression market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. According to the protein expression market forecast, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein expression market share is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of protein expression market.

Key Trends In The Protein Expression Market

Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting Microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase the accuracy and performance. The microfluidics technology effectively analyzes biological samples than the traditional (macroscale) instruments. Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimizes the output to generate results regarding protein expression. Therapeutics-On-a-Chip (TOC) uses microfluidic platform and is able to synthesize proteins in a point of care setting to reduce cost associated with storage and transportation of therapeutic proteins. For instance, companies such as MissionBio, NanoCellect Biomedical, RainDance Technologies and Sphere fluidics have implemented this technology in protein expression test.

Overview Of The Protein Expression Market

The protein expression market consists of sales of protein expression vectors, competent cells, reagents, equipment and related services. Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression included yeast expression, insect expression, and bacterial expression, algal expression and mammalian cell expression.

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Protein Expression: Yeast Expression, Mammalian Expression, Algae Expression, Insect Expression, Bacterial Expression, Cell-free Expression

By End Use: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Academic Research, Contract Research Organizations

By Product: Reagents, Competent Cells, Expression Vectors, Services, Instruments

By Application: Therapeutic, Industrial, Research

By Geography: The global protein expression market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Lucigen Corporation, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Accelagen Inc., Geneva Biotech, Viva Biotech, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Sengenics, ARTES Biotechnology GmbH, Addgene Inc, Profacgen, ProteoGenix, Peak Proteins Ltd, Domainex Ltd, Jena Bioscience GmbH, EMD Millipore, and Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of protein expression market. The market report analyzes protein expression market size, protein expression global market growth drivers, protein expression market segments, protein expression global market major players, protein expression market growth across geographies, and protein expression global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

