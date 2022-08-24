Digital Health Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate

Digital Health Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Health Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Health Global Market Report 2022”, the digital health market size is expected to grow from $201.24 billion in 2021 to $252.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The slow digital health industry growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The digital health market share is expected to reach $596.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.0%. The favorable government initiatives in response to COVID-19 are expected to propel the growth of the digital health market in the coming years.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of digital health market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3953&type=smp

Key Trends In The Digital Health Market

Digital health market trends include major companies focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for digital health. For instance, Allscripts released Avenel, a mobile-first, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) that employs machine learning to minimize the time in medical documentation and boost EHR usability for providers. Avenel was developed on Microsoft Azure and incorporates clinical care trends to offer providers more efficient clinical reporting and medical decision-making.

Overview Of The Digital Health Market

The digital health market consists of sales of digital health services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing digital health services for the smooth functioning of healthcare-related services. Digital health refers to the use of information technology/electronic communication tools, services, and procedures to provide healthcare services or to promote improved health care. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Learn more on the global digital health market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-global-market-report

Digital Health Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Mobile Health (mhealth), Health Information Technology, Telehealth and Telemedicine, Health Analytics, Others

• By Application: Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Others

• By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others

• By Geography: The global digital health market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab Inc, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, AT & T, Cisco Systems, Athenahealth Inc. and General Electric Company.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Digital Health Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of digital health market. The market report analyzes digital health global market size, digital health global market growth drivers, digital health global market segments, digital health global market major players, digital health global market growth across geographies, and digital health market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The digital health market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-global-market-report

Telehealth Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-global-market-report

Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telemedicine-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/