Air-Dried Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Air-Dried Food Market To Be Driven By Robust Growth Of The Food Processing Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Air-Dried Food Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global air-dried food market assessing the market based on products, application, form, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/air-dried-food-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 108.15 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.5%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 166.92 Billion
The robust growth of the food processing industry is assisting the market for air dried food. The usage of air dried food as a preservative and stabilising agent is increasing in response to the increased need for shelf-stable food, moving the industry forward. Furthermore, the increased demand for healthy processed food products is propelling the introduction of air dried fruits, vegetables, and spices, among other things, into the market, which is driving market expansion.
Air dried fruits and nuts are being added into breakfast cereals and bakery products to increase their nutritional components, which is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, as the need for ready-to-cook food products grows, so does the use of air dried food, which is propelling the industry forward. Because air dried food products preserve their original flavour and texture, they are becoming increasingly popular due to their increased convenience, which is driving market expansion.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Food that has had moisture removed from it by evaporation is known as air dried food. Small batches of ingredients are dehydrated, preserving the nutritional advantages of fresh food. Air-drying technique is used to produce air dried food, which improves the nutritional value, safety, and shelf life of food goods.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/air-dried-food-market
The major products of air-dried food are:
Coffee Beans
Fruits and Vegetables
Herbs
Meat
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application segments into:
Household
Commercial
Based on form, the market is divided into:
Powder and Granules
Chunks/Pieces
Flakes
On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market is growing due to the increasing use of novel packaging methods for air dried foods. With the increased production of air dried foods in environment friendly packaging, their appeal among the environmentally concerned people is growing, boosting market growth. Furthermore, numerous companies are increasingly supplying resealable air dried herbs to provide moisture barrier protection, resulting in market growth. The development of customised and personalised packaging solutions for air dried food is driving up demand, contributing considerably to the industry’s expansion. Because air dried foods are lightweight and reduce shipping costs while also boosting sustainability, demand is growing, fueling market expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Dehydrates Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Berrifine A/S, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Nestle S.A., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
