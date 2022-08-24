PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO PROTAGONIST AT MELBOURNE'S FINE FOOD EVENT

This delicious PDO cheese will be on tour over the next 2 weeks in Australia during a series of events and engagements that will lead up at the fair

CREMONA, ITALIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” www.borntobeauthentic.eu finally lands in Australia. In the coming days, the protagonists of the project will be engaged in an intense and concentrated tour covering Sydney and Melbourne, featuring meetings with the press and the HoReCa, all this standing as a trade mission with showcooking including the participation in the prestigious "Fine Food Australia".

With the aim of enhancing this delicious European PDO, the project will have its own information space at the fair which represents one of the most important culinary events in the country also known as "the ultimate food event", the leading trade event for the food industry. Australia is already one of the key admirers of this cheese, and is the second non-EU export market for the Consortium, which aims, thanks to this important showcase, to introduce professionals to Provolone Valpadana PDO in its two varieties, sweet and spicy, and in the many forms and aging that make it one of the most versatile and appreciated cheeses in world cuisine.

The appointment for all insiders of the industry will be from 5 to 8 September, at Provolone Valpadana PDO booth HD26 at Fine Food Australia! Thanks also to the extraordinary participation of chef Luca Ciano @cheflucaciano this exceptional cheese will be enhanced in original and engaging show-cooking, on September 6 and 7 from 12 to 2 pm.

More information provided by the Protection Consortium can be found on the project’s official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu, that you can also get on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/

