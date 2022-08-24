Coated Fabrics Market Size, Trends & Forecast (2022- 2027)
Coated Fabrics Market size was around USD 26.32 Billion by revenue, at the end of 2021. It is anticipated to grow at a 6.23 % CAGRHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coated Fabrics Market size was around USD 26.32 Billion by revenue, at the end of 2021. It is anticipated to grow at a 6.23 % CAGR to reach close to USD 31.46 Billion by 2027.
The coated fabrics are used the undergo a coating procedure to become more functional and hold the properties such as waterproof or cotton fabrics becoming impermeable. The coating is an application of a chemical substance on the surface of the fabric it is made for functional or decorative.
Drivers:
The coated fabrics market rising growth of the market. There has major drivers of the market are the rise in safety measures transportation applications, and for polymer-coated fabrics, Growing use of such rubber-coated fabrics in the production of military wear is expected to drive the market growth.
Increasing the demand for protective clothing
Protective clothing was invented to protect people and products from any environmental hazard or uncertainty. Most industries wear protective clothes. And some industries wearing an item of protective clothing was a necessity, such as industries like construction and manufacturing, food firefighting oil and gas, law enforcement, and the military have protective wear mandatory. Protective clothing increases the focus on protection and safety in multi environments and has increased demand for protective clothing all over the world driving the growth of coated fabrics market.
Browse for the full report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/coated-fabrics-market
Restraints:
Environmental concerns of the coated fabric market
Raw materials and environmental concerns are the key factors hampering the coated fabric market. Fabrics are made up of Polyester, wool, rayon, cotton, and nylon different fabrics have different impacts. Production and formulation of certain coated fabrics involve the use of harmful and toxic chemicals that are being banned by multiple governments across the world.
Segmentation Analysis:
Coated Fabrics Market - By Product:
• Polymer
• Fabric-backed wall coverings
• Rubber
Based on the product: The polymer segment was recorded as the largest market share in the coated fabrics market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is expected to increase in various applications due to its superior properties such as UV, oil, resistance to dirt, and water.
Ask for a sample report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/coated-fabrics-market/request-sample
Coated Fabrics Market - By Application:
• Transportation
• Protective Clothing
• Industrial
• Awnings
• Roofing & Canopies
• Furniture & Seating
• Others
Based on the applications: Transportation held the largest in the coated fabrics market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment was increasing sales of automobiles as well as the development in road and rail transportation. Seat belts, vehicle seats, interiors, and roofing these factors are mostly used in the automotive sector.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the coated food market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the high availability of the countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of coated fabrics and increases in the industrial infrastructure owing to rapid industrialization in this region. The Asia Pacific market is being driven by the implementation of laws and regulations for industry safety. China is the largest market supporting the growth of coated fabrics. There has been a rapid growth in coated fabrics, driving the region’s market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the coated fabrics market.
Ask for customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/coated-fabrics-market/customization
Latest Industry Developments:
In Jan 2022 Trelleborg Industrial Solutions bought Alpha Engineered Composites' coated fabrics business to improve its specialist areas. The acquisition, the details of which were not disclosed, provides the business with access to heat-resistant silicone-coated fabrics, allowing it to explore new markets.
According to Trelleborg, polymer-coated fabrics are employed in specialized applications such as railway bellows, aerospace, and engineered industrial items. The purchase comprises all of the unit's production equipment, client base, and intellectual property rights, as well as its SEK90 million in sales. The acquisition exemplifies how Trelleborg Industrial Solutions is ascending the value ladder to develop better commercial prospects.
In July 2020, Proquinal Costa Rica, which is a company member of the Spradling Group, announced a reinvestment of USD 20 million in its coated fabric manufacturing plant in Costa Rica, with the potential to hire 50 more people at its Spradling Free Zone Park plant, located in Coyol, Alajuela. The investment includes the acquisition of Italian machinery to allow the manufacturing of coated fabrics destined for high-performance markets. In addition, Proquinal is focusing on implementing a new process within the plant, which would increase its export capacity.
In March 2021, Spartanburg-based AFF TechStyles developed TechArt digitally-printed, coated fabric that has joined the ranks of TechStyle’s textile products that feature either pre-developed designs or custom images.
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Prashanth
Market Data Forecast
08887029626
prashanth@marketdataforecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn