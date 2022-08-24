Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market worth $ 885.52 Million by 2030

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market info Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market seg

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition market is valued at US$ 110.83 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 885.52 Million

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market- by Product (D2C Gut Health Test, Probiotic Supplements, Personalized Nutrition, and Microbiome Modulators (Ingredients, Medical Food, and Therapeutics)), End-User (Adult, Maternal, and Infant), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition market is valued at US$ 110.83 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 885.52 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The gut microbiome is a collection of beneficial and harmful bacteria in the human digestive tract. Many microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, live in the human stomach. The microbiome helps the immune system by degrading potentially harmful food components and creating vitamins. Stool tests, which include all B vitamins and K, are used in gut health test kits to determine the population's health and condition. These tests offer individualised results and suggestions for extra nutritional supplements. Gut health and a healthy balance of bacteria are essential for immunity, physical and mental health, and other advantages.

The COVID-19 influence raised consumer awareness of the importance of robust immunity, gut health, and gut health testing, resulting in superior nutrition production and research on the gut microbiome. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow due to rapid advancements in microbiome diagnostic tests and a growing awareness of the microbiota's involvement in disease development. Furthermore, creative start-ups, biotechs, and multinational consumer packaged goods (CPG) corporations will significantly impact worldwide market expansion. Expanding public-private partnerships will create considerable growth opportunities during the projected period. On the other hand, the rising consumption of antibiotics and other supplements is expected to harm the global market. Because of the enormous range of human genetic make-up, food choices, and geographic dispersion worldwide, it is difficult to understand the gut microbiome.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition market over the forecast years due to a rise in demand and the significant effects of COVID-19. Companies receive massive funding to research live microbiome elements and develop new products.

In addition, the Asia Pacific Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Recent technological developments and increasing efforts have greatly improved our collective understanding of the human microbiome in this Region. The rising awareness of the microbiome's role in disease formation, the increased importance of immune and gut health, and the introduction of a gut microbiome testing kit all contribute to the market's expansion.

Major market players operating in the Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition market include Exe, Kerry, Immune Biotech, Pendulum Therapeutics, Evolve Biosystems, Gerber, Lovebug probiotics, Mommy's Bliss, Zarbees, Mamasselect, Hyperbiotics, Everidis, Floraster, Enfamil, Culturelle, BioGaia, Seed Health, ResBiotic, Fitbiomics, HSK Genetech, Mybacs, ISOThrive, Nouri, Bayer Consumer Health, Clasado Biosciences, CometBio, Essential formulae, Viome, Atlas Biomed, Flore, Bioms, Ombre, Biohm, Affinity DNA, Freshly fermented, Carbiotix, Troo, Verisana, Throne, Phable, Biomesight, Invivo, Neovos, The BioArte, Holobiome, Bio & Me, Nexbiome, Holobiome, Finch Therapeutics, Byheart, Mybiotics, Vedanta Biosciences, Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, Unilever partnered with Holobiome, experts in the gut microbiome, to find food and beverage ingredients that may benefit mental health by focusing on the gut-brain axis. The Unilever and Holobiome research collaboration aims to identify particular dietary components that interact with these significant microorganisms. The long-term objective is to naturally boost levels of calming neurotransmitters in the stomach by using these ingredients in various foods and beverage products across Unilever's portfolio, improving mental wellness.

• In November 2021, Ombre raised $3 million in a seed round for at-home microbiome tests. Ombre will focus on enhancing its current offerings, including home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experiences.

Market Segments

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• D2C Gut Health Test

• Probiotic Supplements

• Personalized Nutrition

• Microbiome Modulators

o Ingredients

o Medical Foods

o Therapeutics

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Adult

• Maternal

• Infant

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

