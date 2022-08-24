Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market Assessment worth $ 797.3 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market info Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market segment

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market are valued at US$ 195.9 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 797.3 Billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market- by Deployment Type (Supplier-Oriented Model, Buyer-Oriented Model, Intermediary-Oriented Model), Types (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Snacks & Nutritional Bars, Beverages, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Processed Meats, Poultry & Seafood, and Other Types), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market are valued at US$ 195.9 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 797.3 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.97% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The food and beverage e-commerce market comprise online sales of food and drink products and associated services, primarily for domestic consumption. Companies that prepare raw ingredients for foods and beverages, package them for distribution, and conduct online sales are included in the food and beverage eCommerce market. This includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and fresh, cooked, and packaged foods. Grocery delivery and pickup, meal kits, freshly prepared meals, direct-to-consumer (DTC) products, and restaurant meal delivery are the primary categories of food and beverage e-commerce. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) items are those that are distributed without the use of distributors as middlemen or by limiting sales to retail establishments. Pickup and home delivery are two different delivery methods offered, and consumers and business customers use both.

The significance of e-commerce to developing countries is growing, as is the industry's global context. The COVID-19 epidemic, altering client desires, demands for digital integration, and continually expanding technology all contribute to the acceleration of digital transformation, which is already a defining aspect of the world. Companies that sell to other businesses (B2B) are increasingly emphasizing e-commerce as a source of competitive advantage. It helps businesses cut transaction costs, offer various additional services, and promote improved communication between them and their clients and suppliers. The prospect of high-frequency, high-value orders in a market that competes with B2C e-commerce has enticed venture capitalists to invest significantly in B2B e-commerce platforms. Health and wellness food makers are adopting cutting-edge food industry innovations in response to the growing demand for healthful and portable on-the-go snacks. Throughout the forecast period, increased ready-to-eat food consumption, changes in the retail environment, and the continued rise of the E-commerce industry are expected to drive market growth. Technological advancements, increasing urbanization, and a paradigm shift in customer purchasing patterns drive the demand for B2B food and beverage e-commerce.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market over the forecast years. The number of smartphone users in this area has increased, which has helped the Region's food and beverage e-commerce sales. Because there are more smartphone users, there may be a rise in the number of online food and beverage purchases. Smartphone users are the main online shoppers in the F&B industry. Additionally, online shopping and web browsing for Food & Beverage items or services are daily due to the advancement of technology and changes in how people engage with any product or service, fueling market expansion. In addition, the Asia Pacific B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The development in online retail sales and the increasing per capita income may be to blame for the regional expansion. Furthermore, shifts in consumer eating habits, a booming B2B food and beverage e-commerce sector, and the quick uptake of new technology all contribute significantly to the expansion of the local industry. The adoption of B2B food and beverage e-commerce is rising in the Region due to the growth of these industries in developing nations like India and Japan.

Major market players operating in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market include Cheetah, Pod Foods, MaxWholesale, Choco, The Chefs Warehouse, FoodMaven, MagaLoop, ShopKirana, Peel-Works, Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sysco Corporation, Allen Brothers, Gordon Food Service, US Foods, Performance Foodservice Corporate, UW Provision, LiberTerre, Austin Meat & Seafood, Colorado Boxed Beef, LobsterAnywhere.com, DEBRAGGA, Capital Meat, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Goodfood Market Corp, Freshly, eFoodChoice.com, Mindcurv GmbH, GUSTO MARKETPLACE, Agorara, Ukrainian Food Platform, FoodsTrade, Sunbasket, Mindful Chef, Huimin, Telio, Lomond Fine Foods, Collective Food, Notch, FoodByUs, CaterNation, Emerge, Supp.li, Biolinked, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, A $60 million Series C fundraising round for Cheetah was completed. This round of funding highlights the necessity and need for tech-enabled services and help for independent restaurants and food entrepreneurs that have suffered since the outbreak. Together, these independent eateries make up the majority of the food service industry in the country.

• In December 2021, Jumbotail raised $85 million in a Series C funding round led by Artal Asia, a division of international equity investment firm Invus. To expand to 100 cities in India, the company used the freshly injected funds to grow its engineering, product, design, data science, category management, marketing, and finance teams.

Market Segments

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Deployment Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Supplier-Oriented Model

• Buyer-Oriented Model

• Intermediary-Oriented Model

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Dairy Products

• Snacks & Nutritional Bars

• Beverages

• Ready-to-Eat Meals

• Processed Meats

• Poultry & Seafood

• Other Types

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

