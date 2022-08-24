Japan Household Appliance Market is Expected to Rise $27,979.0 Million by 2025, Grow At a CAGR of 4.0% From 2018 to 2025

Japan Household Appliance Market

According to a new report, Japan Household Appliance Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The household appliance manufacturers and research institutions are investing heavily for technological advancements, to improve the efficiency of the appliances.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Japan Household Appliance Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Japan household appliance market size was valued at $20,279.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,979.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in per capita income, rapid urbanization, and growth of the housing sector have boosted the growth of the Japan household appliance market. The specialty store real segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, e-commerce company segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The Japan household appliances market is segmented based on product and distribution channel. Depending on product, the Japan household appliance market is classified into refrigerator, air conditioner & heater, entertainment & information appliances, washing machine, dish washer, wall oven, microwave, cooking appliances, coffee machine, blender, juicer, canister, deep cleaners, other vacuum cleaners, steam mop, and other appliances. Base on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket, specialty store, manufacturer store, e-commerce company and others.

In September 2018, OnePlus, the Chinese smartphones manufacturing company announced to expand its product line into the SmartTV industry and is expected to compete with other brands and its rival smartphone companies such as, Xiaomi, and Samsung. In October 2016, Bose launched new wireless sound bars and surround sound systems. These devices are very small in size and deliver the best audio experience. The devices launched by Bose are enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and with NFC for easy pairing. In September 2016, Sony launched its Z series range of its flagship BRAVIA 4K HDR TVs. These TVs feature a newly developed 4K image processor, 4K HDR processor.

Manufacturers in the household appliances market are continuously developing products with enhanced functionality and features to remain competitive. Despite developing products with higher added value, the prices for the products have collapsed and thus, remained stagnant at a low level for several years. The decrease in price was due to the pressure of competition from countries with low manufacturing costs. Manufacturers are also facing pressure related to margins owing to fierce competition in the Japan household appliance market. This price fall is forcing companies to develop innovative products. This decrease in price trend of household appliances is encouraging customers to purchase the products, which in turn can drive the Japan household appliance market. Reducing prices of household appliances has a positive impact on the Japan household appliance market growth.

Entertainment & information appliances was the highest revenue generator of Japan household appliances market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The entertainment & information appliances manufacturing industry is highly dynamic in nature. Technological advancements and replacement play a vital role in the growth of the industry. Growth in penetration of Smart TVs facilitates the use of applications that were earlier developed for smartphones. The television is getting smarter with the addition of features such as web surfing, downloading videos, live streaming of games from websites, and downloading news and traffic updates. Although smart TVs presently comprise only a small portion of the overall sales, the adoption of these devices is on the rise with consumers recognizing the availability of the vast amount of web-based content.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Japan Household Appliance market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Japan Household Appliance market.

Key players profiled in the report include:

○ AB Electrolux

○ Qingdao Haier Co.Ltd. (Haier)

○ Hitachi Ltd.

○ LG Electronics Inc. (LG)

○ Midea Group Co. Ltd. (Midea)

○ Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic)

○ Robert Bosch GmbH

○ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

○ Sharp Corporation (Sharp)

○ Whirlpool Corporation.

Key Benefits for Japan Household Appliance Market:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends in Japan household appliance market, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

○ An in-depth Japan household appliance market analysis of the market size helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ The Japan household appliance market forecast are provided along with the information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

