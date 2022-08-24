Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,389 in the last 365 days.

"My Friend" shows young readers value of best friends

My Friend

My Friend

Justin Lockhart

Justin Lockhart

Justin Lockhart's Children's Book Teaches Importance of Friendship

SUISUN CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendships are special treasures in life, and this is what author Justin Lockhart shows his young readers in the pages of his vibrantly illustrated children's picture book. "My Friend" is a children's tale about a boy's adventure through the perspective of his best friend, which shows the bond connecting them and how this enriches their lives.

The story follows a boy and his newfound friend who is quirky, energetic, inquisitive and caring - all the qualities of a true and valued friend. Together they have fun times and through the colorful picture book's narratives young readers will be able to polish their reading comprehension. The vibrant pages will also keep their attention. At the end of the story, there is a surprise twist as to who this special companion is. All in all, children will have a charming tale that they can enjoy by themselves or with the company of their friends or family. Lockhart's "My Friend" is an ideal bedtime story.

"I have always adored children's books, it sends me to various worlds of whimsy and adventure with so many visually striking characters. These books also gives valued life lessons which is something we all need children's as well as grown ups." Lockhart says. "I just hope that children will find cuteness and humor in my stories and it will also provide them with important lessons and moments that they will cherish with their families."

About the Author
Justin Lockhart is a children's and comic book writer and illustrator who lives in Suisun City, California with his wife and their dog. He enjoys gardening, tai chi, cooking and butterfly wrangling. Lockhart has authored several works including "Fibberdy Gibberdy." He been featured on America Tonight with Kate Delaney.

BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

"My Friend" shows young readers value of best friends

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.