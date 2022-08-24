"My Friend" shows young readers value of best friends
Justin Lockhart's Children's Book Teaches Importance of FriendshipSUISUN CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendships are special treasures in life, and this is what author Justin Lockhart shows his young readers in the pages of his vibrantly illustrated children's picture book. "My Friend" is a children's tale about a boy's adventure through the perspective of his best friend, which shows the bond connecting them and how this enriches their lives.
The story follows a boy and his newfound friend who is quirky, energetic, inquisitive and caring - all the qualities of a true and valued friend. Together they have fun times and through the colorful picture book's narratives young readers will be able to polish their reading comprehension. The vibrant pages will also keep their attention. At the end of the story, there is a surprise twist as to who this special companion is. All in all, children will have a charming tale that they can enjoy by themselves or with the company of their friends or family. Lockhart's "My Friend" is an ideal bedtime story.
"I have always adored children's books, it sends me to various worlds of whimsy and adventure with so many visually striking characters. These books also gives valued life lessons which is something we all need children's as well as grown ups." Lockhart says. "I just hope that children will find cuteness and humor in my stories and it will also provide them with important lessons and moments that they will cherish with their families."
About the Author
Justin Lockhart is a children's and comic book writer and illustrator who lives in Suisun City, California with his wife and their dog. He enjoys gardening, tai chi, cooking and butterfly wrangling. Lockhart has authored several works including "Fibberdy Gibberdy." He been featured on America Tonight with Kate Delaney.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn