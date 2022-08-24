The UV absorbers market is predicted to reach 1,006.2 million USD by 2027.
UV absorbers Market is predicted to reach a value of USD 1,006.2 million by the end of the year 2026, with a current CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UV absorbers Market is predicted to reach a value of USD 1,006.2 million by the end of the year 2026, with a current CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2026.
The growth of the market for UV absorbers is majorly driven by the rise in demand for products used in industries, including automotive plastics, packaging, agricultural films, coatings, adhesives, and personal care. Additionally, it provides a chance to investigate and create novel UV absorbers. The market is anticipated to grow as consumer awareness of UV absorbers increases. The high cost of raw materials required to make UV absorbers is a barrier to the market's expansion because of the price variations of CDON, CYC, benzene, aluminum chloride, and amine, among other products, are greatly influenced by the raw material market for UV absorbers.
People are becoming increasingly conscious of the negative consequences of many materials, including plastic and wood. On exposure to UV light, a polymer photo-degradation takes place. As a result, the substance's physical characteristics deteriorate, including color change, material strength loss, elongation, tensile strength properties, and surface chalking. Therefore, in an effort to stop damage and stop losses, manufacturers use UV light stabilizers to shield components from UV radiation. The UV Absorbers market is significantly influenced by nanotechnology. By enhancing the UV absorbers and scratch-resistance of the coated items, nanocomposite materials can potentially improve the coating systems' coating system attributes.
Segmentation Analysis:
The UV absorbers market segmentation includes:
By Chemical Class:
• Enzophenone
• Benzotriazole
• Triazine
The market is divided into Benzopheneone, Benzotriazole, and Triazine based on the product. For plastics, benzophenone is utilized as a UV curing agent in coatings and adhesive formulas. To protect cosmetics from harm from ultraviolet light, benzophenone is also used as a screen. Additionally, copper and copper alloys are specifically protected against corrosion by benzotriazole. The decline of these alloys under both atmospheric and submerged conditions is now significantly reduced because of their widespread application in numerous chemical industries. Similar to this, triazine is a model molecule that, along with its derivatives, is widely used in commerce. To give some examples, consider resins, colors, hair care products, herbicides, or sulfide removal chemicals.
By End User:
• Plastics
• Coatings
• Adhesives
• Cosmetics & personal care
The UV absorber market is divided into plastics, adhesives, coatings, personal care, and others based on the application. UV stabilizers shield the polymer from the fluorescent light, filtered sunlight, and UV energy's destructive onslaught. Similar to this, UV absorbers for coatings lessen the sun's harmful effects. Adding these products to a surface preserves UV-sensitive items' longevity and color brilliance. UV light is not blocked by them. The action of light can have adverse effects on both appearance and performance when adhesives and sealants are applied outside. In most cases, UV damage shows up as either or both discoloration and a decrease in joint strength and other physical qualities.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the largest UV absorber market. Factors like how it enhances the substrate's chemical characteristics, UV resistance, and durability are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The demand for UV absorbers is expected to rise as more industries—including automotive, packaging, painting, construction, and personal care—apply UV absorbers. Most plastic packaging and vehicle parts are produced in the Asian continent. Additionally, the area has a well-established car manufacturing sector, accounting for around 50% of global manufacturing.
Due to growing awareness of the adverse effects of UV radiation on living things, the need for UV absorbers in North America is predicted to increase due to the increased usage of cosmetic goods, and the market for UV absorbers is expanding.
Latest Industry Developments:
The new black silicon has better light-trapping abilities.
A new wide-band optical absorber known as "black silicide" has been created by Russian scientists, who say it is better suited to match the AM-1.5 sun spectrum and has a theoretically greater photogenerated current density. It could be applied to photovoltaic devices for tandem operation.
