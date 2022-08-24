The water-based adhesive market is predicted to reach 21.26 billion USD by 2027.
The water-based Adhesive Market will grow from US$ 17.3 billion in 2021 to $ 21.26 billion in 2027,HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-based adhesive market will grow from US$ 17.3 billion in 2021 to $ 21.26 billion in 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate of above 7.78% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
A few factors that are anticipated to spur the growth of the water-based adhesive market are the increasing use of tapes and labels in the packaging of electronic and electrical devices. Also, hygiene and medical packaging, drug delivery systems, construction materials packaging, packaging of automotive parts, and packaging of consumer and industrial goods are contributing to the market's growth. Additionally, water-based adhesives offer several beneficial qualities like economic efficiency, flexibility, and durability, which propels the water-based adhesive market to rapid expansion. Another element boosting the market's growth is the rising demand for lightweight, low-pollution automobiles. However, it is believed that a few constraints will restrain the expansion of the water-based glue market, including shorter shelf life and the inability to keep the product for a significantly more extended period. Increased sports participation for health and fitness is shifting consumer demand for sportswear, which will favor the market for water-based adhesives going forward.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global water-based adhesive market segmentation includes
By Type:
• Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)
• Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
• Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
• Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
• Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)
• Vinyl Acetate Acrylates
• Polyvinylpyrrolidone
• Cellulose Ethers
• Methylcellulose
• Modified silyl
• Butadiene-acrylonitrile
• Dextrin/start-based adhesive and casein
• Polychloroprene adhesives
The acrylic polymer emulsion is expected to dominate the market during the anticipated period. It is an environment-friendly adhesive capable of providing the proper balance between adhesion, shear and bond breakout resistance.
By Application
• Tables and Labels
• Paper and packaging
• Building and Construction
• Automotive and Transportation
• Consumer and DIY
• Leather and Footwear
• Sports and leisure
• Assembly
During the predicted period, the table and label segment to have the most significant growth among all others in the application category.
Regional Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific market will dominate the global market for water-based adhesives because countries like India and China have enormous potential for the packaging, automotive, coating, and paints sectors. The Asia Pacific might capitalize on significant growth prospects as these nations contribute weight to the global water-based adhesive market by installing many manufacturing facilities for various end-user industries. Vendors working in the Asia Pacific water-based adhesive market may have exceptionally high aspirations for packaging and construction.
U.S. and European countries will positively impact the global market for water-based adhesives with comforting government rules established for environmentally friendly products. The market for water-based adhesive in Europe, dominated by the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and France, may expand significantly due to rising demand in the building, automotive, and military industries. Due to rising commercial investments in buildings and increased governmental spending on bridges and highways, the German construction industry is anticipated to proliferate. The market has grown even more due to the expanding urban population and rising immigrant population.
Due to government-established rules for green products and prospects for more construction, North America, led by Canada, and the US market size for water-based adhesives may witness an increasing trend.
Due to significant active construction projects, Saudi Arabia and Brazil are expected to increase demand in the worldwide water-based adhesive market.
Latest Industry Developments:
SWM and Neenah Paper have merged, and the $3 billion company has a new name.
The two specialty paper producers revealed their intention to merge in March and create a business with $3 billion yearly sales to clients in more than 100 nations. The recently established company on Monday bragged about its sizeable market share in expanding industries like healthcare and wellness, industrial solutions, packaging paper, and specialty paper. These industries also include protective and adhesive solutions.
