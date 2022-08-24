Cell Analysis Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per our report, the global cell analysis market size is estimated to reach USD 28.44 billion by 2027, witnessing a healthy growth rate of 8.12% during the forecast period.
Cell analysis refers to any research and development relating to the living cell. It includes all the cellular biologies like transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, genomics, and cell-to-cell interactions. In addition, all responses and reactions among cells studied in biology are considered cell analysis. Cell analysis is essential because it helps in understanding the nature of various cells and diseases, leading to the creation of vaccines, medications, and preventive methods for treating these diseases. Therefore, cell analysis is essential to biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare departments and is crucial to research and development. Cell analysis is done in groups and by isolating single cells. The isolation of a single cell and its analysis leads to results that cannot be analyzed using a group of cells. Therefore, cell analysis measures the heterogeneity of cells and their internal nature.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell analysis market?
In numerous markets, Covid 19 has had a wide range of impacts. Because of the government-ordered lockdowns and the strict social distance restrictions, the outbreak influenced the delivery, production, and supply chains and made it challenging to obtain supplies. One of the markets that suffered losses due to these restrictions was the healthcare industry. There were few specialists, and no thought was given to the other facets of healthcare because patients were the only thing that mattered.
The Covid 19 epidemic has had a wide range of repercussions on the healthcare industry as a whole, as well as on the cell analysis market. However, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has benefited the industry since researchers have been attempting to understand the 3D structure of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins relating to proteomics. As a result, the proteomics diagnostics were very helpful during the pandemic. Along with this, the cell analysis provided a better understanding of the prognostic and diagnostic features of the virus and how it binds to cells, thus helping researchers build a vaccine. In addition, the single-cell analytic tools have significantly assisted in understanding the virus and its counterparts, thus promoting the market growth.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
Cell analysis and research are expanding, and the market is increasing due to favorable government regulations and private sector expenditures. The industry will also be supported by advancements in mass spectrometry, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical studies based on cell analysis.
The healthcare industry's technical developments are fostering market expansion. These developments are anticipated to offer profitable market expansion potential given the rising popularity of personalized treatment.
The increasing research in flow cytometry and cytogenetics propels the market's growth. The industry is driven by increased genetic diseases, HIV, and cancer incidence worldwide. The research on oncology cells that involves tumor biology will lead to market expansion. The field of cell analytics is expected to include technologies that can be employed for serum and tissue analysis with expanded financial and technological development efforts.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE CELL ANALYSIS MARKET:
Based on techniques, the PCR segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global cell analysis market during the forecast period among the molecular approaches; however, among the image-based application, cytometry is expected to dominate the market due to continuous research and applications in the segment in recent times.
Based on the product, the consumables segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the need to use accurate laboratory devices during research to obtain the best results from experimentations. In addition, these consumables help avoid mistakes and retakes during the investigation and fasten the process.
Based on the application, the single cell analysis segment led the cell analysis market worldwide during the forecast period. The benefits of accurate results with single-cell analysis have led to the dominance of the market, and it is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.
Based on the end-user, the research laboratories and pharmaceuticals/ biotech segment are expected to dominate the cell analysis market due to the increased application of cell analysis in these research and development fields.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
Due to the increasing investments by key market players along with cost-effective drugs and increasing disposable incomes in countries like the U.S. and Canada, the market for the North American region is expected to register a significant share in the global cell analysis market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing research and development activities are also supporting growth in this region.
With the growing geriatric population, innovations in the diagnostic centers, and a fast-growing population, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth in the global market during the forecast period.
On the other hand, the European market is rising due to the favorable reimbursement policies and the need to provide better healthcare services to the common public. Middle east and Africa are also expected to have inclined growth in the market.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE CELL ANALYSIS MARKET:
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (UNITED STATES)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• Danaher Corporation (UNITED STATES)
• GE Corporation (United Kingdom)
• Olympus Corporation (Japan)
• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (UNITED STATES)
• PerkinElmer, Inc. (UNITED STATES)
• Promega Corporation (UNITED STATES)
• Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Harish Chitneni
