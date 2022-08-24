Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Top Competitors & Key Players by 2030

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

This market is expanding due to increase in use of security-related technologies in industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, & the public sector.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, The global consumer identity and access management market size was valued at $­­7,793.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,239.29 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Consumer IAM solutions must be able to work effectively in case of increased network traffic, unpredictable demand spikes, and usage patterns. The design and development of these solutions, which allow flexible functioning in situations such as elastic demand and peak usage requirements of consumers accessing different applications, is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Organizations demand consumer IAM solutions that can handle millions of their users in a secured manner, simultaneously with high performance. Furthermore, the emerging trend of IoT among customers and organizations has made devices and applications more vulnerable to advanced persistent threats (APTs).

The increase in number of mobile devices has made it difficult for IT teams to track and manage the data flow in various systems. Therefore, organizations adopt advanced authentication security solutions to protect the sensitive information by classifying, monitoring, and resolving all kinds of attacks.

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the overall consumer identity and access management industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

This is attributed to fact that increases the availability of products and services offered by companies on the digital platform that accelerates the growth of the on-premise consumer IAM market. The need to secure critical data of consumers from information threats and monitor the influx of data within the organization supplements this market growth.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI industry garnered the largest share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. There is high adoption of consumer IAM in the financial sector owing to the need for strengthening authentication processes for customers. Utilization of biometrics and unique identification code at ATMs & financial companies by customers help in limiting fraud.

Advancement in the IAM devices and technologies, such as biometrics, fingerprint readers, finger-vein readers, palm-vein readers, voice recognition systems, and others, is expected to provide wide opportunities for the market growth of BFSI industry.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Consumer identity and access management market which include Aware Inc, Centrify Corporation, Equifax Inc., Experian Plc., GB Group, Gigya Inc., Lifelock Inc., Janrain, Inc., Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Inc, Mitek Systems Inc., Morphotrust Usa (Safran), Okta, Inc., Onegini, Ping Identity Corporation, Transunion, and Traxion Inc. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

