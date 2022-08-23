Infrastructure projects in southwestern New Brunswick

CANADA, August 23 - BLACKS HARBOUR (GNB) – Nineteen projects in southwestern New Brunswick valued at more than $2.8 million were announced today by the provincial and federal governments.

“Projects like these really make a difference in people’s lives,” said Fundy-The Isles Saint John West MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason. “New Brunswickers are benefiting from our partnership with the federal government through improved infrastructure, job creation and tourism initiatives. We are helping people live in their home regions by providing the services they need to remain active.”

Anderson-Mason participated for Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.

“The investments we are making today will help southwestern New Brunswickers stay healthy and connected in their communities, while taking advantage of all that our beautiful region has to offer,” said Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long. “Working with our provincial partners, we are strengthening our local economy and making our region even more attractive to residents, tourists and business owners alike.”

Long participated for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Village of Blacks Harbour will receive $380,000 to upgrade the ice-plant system, lighting, score clock and heating system at the Patrick Connors Recreational Complex. The Welsford Fire Department will be expanding, thanks to $300,000 from the Canada Community-Building Fund. The Royal Canadian Legion No. 62 in Clifton Royal will receive $60,000 for a new metal roof.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

23-08-22