Maine State Library and Drucker Institute Launch Bendable Maine

MAINE, August 23

August 23, 2022

Maine State Library

The Maine State Library and the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University announced today the launch of Bendable Maine, a lifelong learning and workforce development system.

Augusta - A full year in the making, Bendable Maine allows state residents of all ages and backgrounds to easily discover content that is just right for them and then acquire new knowledge and skills through online courses as well as local, in-person learning opportunities. In most cases, content on the platform-maine.bendable.comis free for the end user.

"One of our priorities at the State Library is to contribute to the success of the Governor's 10-year Economic Development Strategy, and we know libraries are critical partners in their local communities to make that happen," said Marijke Visser, Director of Library Development at the Maine State Library. "We recognize that providing statewide resources that will help grow Maines talent and innovation and create lifelong learners is a core tenet of that plan. Bendable Maine expands the library toolbox and allows all Maine people to discover and learn in new ways, and in doing so, will strengthen our state for years to come."

Rick Wartzman, head of the Drucker Institutes KH Moon Center for a Functioning Society, noted that hundreds of Maine residents and scores of stakeholder organizationsemployers, nonprofits, government agencies, schools and, especially, local librarieshave played an integral role in designing Bendable Maine and curating content for the system.

"Our team across the state has gotten a tremendous amount of input on how to tailor the platform through workshops, focus groups and countless conversations," Wartzman said. "Bendable Maine really has been shaped by Mainers for Mainers."

Having people attain new skills so that they can improve their job prospects or advance in their careers is extremely important, and much of the learning on Bendable Maine is work-related.

"This new resource is a welcome expansion to the Department of Labors partnership with Maines libraries to support career exploration and skills enhancement, said State Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. A lifelong learning tool, Bendable Maine gives people access to information and resources that can both help them make career decisions, and start their training journey."

Tony DiMarco, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at Westbrook-based IDEXX Laboratories, added: "As a Maine employer, were always looking for ways the state can improve the talent pipeline. By making learning and skills training so easily accessible, Bendable Maine is sure to provide a great lift in this regard."

At the same time, Bendable Maine also has resources on a wide variety of topics outside of work, including cooking healthier meals, handling personal finances, fixing things around the house, understanding technologyeven foraging for mushrooms.

Bendables key features include:

Community Collectionspersonal playlists of learning resources (classes, TED Talks, podcasts, books, etc.) on a particular subject that are put together by local residents.

Career Collectionslearning pathways, curated by local employers, that help to prepare people for some of the most in-demand jobs in their area. As users complete Career Collection courses, they receive digital badges to mark their progress.

Bendable Boardshandpicked sets of learning resources that allow local employers, nonprofits, schools and other organizations to weave Bendable into their programming and activities while supporting designated cohorts of learners.

Over the long term, the Drucker Institute team plans to continue partnering with the Maine State Library, its network of local libraries around the state and other Bendable stakeholders to ensure that Bendable Maine remains as vibrant as possible.

"Now that Bendable Maine is launched," Wartzman said, "the real fun beginsintegrating Bendable into the programming and activities of organizations across Maine and into the lives of Mainers to help them be lifelong learners."

For more, please visit maine.bendable.com.

About the Maine State Library

Established in 1837, the Maine State Library serves Maine residents by providing access to collections that reflect the rich history of Maine and the world around us, serving as a destination for the public to obtain a wide array of library services, and through efforts that support all Maine libraries as they work to deliver essential services to their communities.

About the Drucker Institute

The Drucker Institute is a social enterprise based at Claremont Graduate University. Its mission is strengthening organizations to strengthen society. Its programs help corporate, nonprofit, government and community leaders manage with courage. For more, visit drucker.institute.

About Claremont Graduate University

Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is one of a select few American universities devoted solely to graduate-level education. The university is a founding member of The Claremont Colleges, which include Pomona College, Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College, Scripps College, Harvey Mudd College and Keck Graduate Institute. CGU comprises seven schools offering 76 degree and certificate programs. The university's unique transdisciplinary perspective encourages students to explore complex issues across academic disciplines. CGU is home to the Peter F. Drucker & Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management and the annual Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards. Visit cgu.edu.