Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event:

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Date:

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET

 

 

Event:

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

Date:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 12:45 PM PT / 3:45 PM ET

 

 

Event:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 9:15 AM PT / 12:15 PM ET

A live webcast of these events can be accessed online at Seagate's Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of these webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005039/en/

