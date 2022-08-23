Small Town Native African-American Physician Gives Back to Community with New Nonprofit

Dr. Tanika Long, a Barnesville native, has founded a new nonprofit organization, Full Circle of H.O.P.E., Inc.(FCOH) to help the community of Barnesville, GA/Lamar County. In this area, ~20% of people live in poverty, and the household income is directly proportional to the education level achieved. The purpose of FCOH is to positively impact the educational, social, spiritual, and physical lives of African American and other disadvantaged, marginalized students in Barnesville, GA/Lamar County.

Barnesville, GA August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tanika Long, a Barnesville native, has founded a new nonprofit, Full Circle of Hope, Inc. (FCOH) to assist disadvantaged children and their families in Barnesville, GA/Lamar County. She was once one of these kids. Only by the grace of God, the love of reading and education, the support of family, and the generosity of anonymous donors did she become the physician she is today. She is the first and the only, African American female from Barnesville to become a physician, and she left over 20 years ago. As she heard of other people she didn’t know about who were successful and who were fellow Barnesville natives, she realized they have to come back. They have to come Full Circle to provide hope for the kids coming after them, to provide an example they can strive for, to provide a helping hand. It is her belief that they are obligated to provide H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Excel). The birth of this extensive, all-encompassing organization which will impact every area where a child needs growth in order to succeed is divinely inspired.

Dr. Long and the FCOH Board Members understand that this task is monumental. However, they are convinced that with divine assistance, other Barnesville natives (present and former), and other like-minded individuals (near and far) who desire to positively impact the lives of multiple disadvantaged children working on one accord, they shall succeed.

Their first event is scheduled for Sun., 9/11/2022 @ 2p at the local community center, E.P. Roberts Center. They will be having their 1st Annual Book Drive, dedicating multiple Little Libraries that will be erected in different neighborhoods throughout the city, and providing the community an opportunity to meet and greet their Board Members. They have also started dispensing scholarship information to assist students in attending college debt free. Other upcoming events include: Money Makeover Carnival, Career Fairs, College Tours, Purity Retreats, Annual events to affirm the town’s most vulnerable, and so much more.

They ask for your continued prayers, your commitment to assist, and your partnership. No man is an island unto himself. Any generosity (monetary, book donations, quality time, suggestions, implementations, serving as a mentor) that you can provide is greatly appreciated.

If you desire to assist with the donation of new or gently used Children’s books for their first book Drive (birth to 12th grade), please bring them to the event, give them to someone you know is coming, give them to to a Board member, or mail them to the address below:

Full Circle Of Hope, Inc.

2500 Dallas Highway

Suite 202, #5132

Marietta, GA 30064-7505

All who are of a similar mindset and who have a heart for helping others are invited to Join the Circle today. If you feel that this organization is something you desire to be a part of, please fill out the volunteer form on their website. Please know in advance that in whatever capacity you choose to assist, it is greatly appreciated.

www.fullcircleofhope.org

Contact Information:

Full Circle Of Hope, Inc.

Tanika Long

470-592-3544

Contact via Email

www.fullcircleofhope.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/867945

