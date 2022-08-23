Submit Release
FIRST STUDENT SOUTH BEND JOINS TEAMSTERS

Workers Join Thousands of Existing Members at School Bus Carrier

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student workers in South Bend, Ind. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 364. The drivers and monitors provide student transportation services for the South Bend Community School Corporation.

"Congratulations to these men and women for standing together and securing a landslide victory," said Bob Warnock, Local 364 President. "We're looking forward to negotiating a contract that gets these men and women wages and benefits that reflect their immeasurable value to the community."

The workers will immediately be covered under the First Student National Master Agreement, which guarantees a number of important benefits. These include provisions on safety, occupational hygiene, seniority, compensation for training and much more. 

Thomas Johnson works at First Student South Bend and has been a school bus driver for over 23 years.

"I've been a union man all my life and I think everyone needs a union," Johnson said. "We're looking forward to negotiating on issues like paid time off, health insurance, guaranteed hours and much more."

Teamsters Local 364 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout South Bend, Ind. and the surrounding communities.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-student-south-bend-joins-teamsters-301611114.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 364

