Directed Energy Weapons Market Report, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global directed energy weapons market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.63% during 2022-2027.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/directed-energy-weapons-market/requestsample

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged system that emits focused energy to produce powerful beams to damage or destroy adversary personnel and equipment. It is divided into laser, high-power sonic, particle beam, and high-power microwave (HPM) technologies. As compared to traditional munitions, these systems offer higher precision engagement, instant light delivery, and better transmission of lethal force at minimal operational costs. Apart from this, DEW prevents collateral damage, provides highly focused energy without solid projects, stealth-like performance with noise-free beams, and eliminates logistical issues of procuring more ammunitions. Consequently, DEW is widely installed in military ships, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growth of the global directed energy weapons market can be attributed to the increasing threat of terrorism and escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts among neighboring countries. In continuation, the growing need for modernized lethal military electronic warfare and defense systems to retaliate against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies and attacks is further supplementing the product demand. Additionally, the significant expansion in the military and defense sector and rising investments in army arsenals, including UMVs, drones, ballistic missiles, and anti-satellite weapons, are also supporting the market growth. Besides this, the advent of advanced DEW technologies in terms of miniaturization and lethality for defense applications to tackle changing military tactics and strategic collaborations amongst manufacturers to engineer military capacities with laser weapon demonstrators are providing lucrative opportunities for the market.

Directed Energy Weapons Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global directed energy weapons market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Applied Companies

BAE Systems Plc

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Qinetiq Group PLC

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global directed energy weapons market on the basis of type, application, technology, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

Breakup by Application:

Homeland Security

Defense

Breakup by Technology:

High Energy Laser

Chemical Laser



Fiber Laser



Free Electron Laser



Solid -State Laser

High Power Microwave

Particle Beam

Breakup by End Use:

Ship Based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Gun Shot

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2474&flag=C



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Military Robots Market Report: https://bit.ly/3Ktb5FT

Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3PKA34e

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Directed Energy Weapons Market Report, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis 2022-2027