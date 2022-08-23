Mexico Avocado Oil Market Share, Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis and Competitive Landscape

The Mexico avocado oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.30% during 2022-2027.

Mexico Avocado Oil Market Overview:

The Mexico avocado oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.30% during 2022-2027.Avocado oil is pulled from the pulp of the avocado via a cold-pressing technique. It has detoxifying and nourishing properties that enhance the health of the skin. Avocado oil also improves digestion, minimizes cholesterol levels, promotes weight loss, and reduces the risk of developing neurological disorders. It is rich in vitamins, monosaturated fat, lutein carotenoid, oleic acid, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. As a result, avocado oil finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage (F&B), etc., and is extensively available in supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, online channels, etc.

Mexico Avocado Oil Market Trends/Drivers:

The rising purchasing power of consumers and the shifting preference for cooking in a healthy manner strengthened with essential nutrients are among the primary factors driving the Mexico avocado oil market. Besides this, the growing popularity of ready-to-eat (RTE) meals among individuals, owing to the hectic lifestyles and busy work schedules, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for avocado oil in the manufacturing of dietary supplements that are consumed by customers to meet nutritional requirements is also catalyzing the market across Mexico. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among the masses towards the various health and nutritional benefits of this product is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating prevalence of several lifestyle disorders, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc., resulting from the rising consumption of high-fat butter is anticipated to propel the Mexico avocado oil market over the forecasted period.

Report Features Details Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Units US$ Million Segment Coverage Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Mexico avocado oil market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Extra Virgin Oil

Refined Oil

Blends

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores



Others

Breakup by Region:

