CoinLoan is giving away special edition NFTs to celebrate 5 years in business

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN , Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the 5th anniversary of CoinLoan, an EU-regulated cryptocurrency company. CoinLoan grew rapidly over the past five years, gaining loyal customers along the way. For registered users, the company is offering limited edition NFTs as a thank-you gift.

Since its launch in 2017, CoinLoan has observed many changes in the crypto industry, navigating through storms and enjoying tailwinds. The company had its best year in 2021, when the market cap for cryptocurrencies grew by 187.5%, resulting in an increase of 898% in CoinLoan’s active users.

While the industry is experiencing sluggish growth in 2022, CoinLoan’s customer loyalty hasn’t diminished. Unlike some projects that have collapsed due to market volatility, the company has remained afloat and succeeded.

Its success has been driven by continuous, customer-driven growth. The company has implemented new strategies and expanded its offerings in order to meet the needs of its growing customer base. The company’s efforts weren’t for nothing, as CoinLoan users report extremely high satisfaction levels. In CoinLoan’s 2022 internal survey, 74% of respondents said they were satisfied with the lending system, while 92% said they were satisfied with the security measures implemented by the company.

The CEO of CoinLoan, Alex Faliushin, said, “Over the past five years, the CoinLoan family has grown exponentially. With this celebration, we wanted to be sure to do something special for the people who have guided every decision made by the company: our customers. They have supported our growth so far, and we are looking forward to the next chapter as we continue to grow with them.”

Active accounts with balances exceeding 10 USD will receive a limited number of NFT tokens. Twitter followers who tweet a birthday message will also receive 50 NFTs.

For more information about CoinLoan and its limited edition NFT, click here. The giveaway is subject to terms and conditions.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan is an EU-licensed crypto business that started as a project in 2017. Its platform offers Instant Loans against cryptoassets, Interest Account in crypto, and Crypto Exchange. These services are rendered both to individuals and corporate entities with the exceptions as required by the applicable laws. We provide our clients with the highest security standards and insurance on assets, allowing both corporate and private customers to benefit from the highest levels of protection.

Its highly-competitive loan and APY rates, transparent pricing, and 24/7 human customer support service have resulted in high customer retention and satisfaction. CoinLoan’s platform allows swapping and managing a comprehensive and growing range of cryptocurrencies, including its native token and fiat currencies.

The company is focused on continuous innovation through state-of-the-art technology and partnerships, bringing customers constant improvements and possibilities within the crypto world.

For more information, please visit us at https://coinloan.io/.



RAGHAV SAWHNEY Outreach Consultant CoinLoan BlockchainPRBuzz contact at blockchainprbuzz.com