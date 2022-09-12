Lionbridge Games Has Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Game Tester to Strengthen Global Testing Capabilities
Lionbridge to add Game Tester to its recent list of acquired companies
We were immediately enticed by Game Tester’s vision to offer a seamless, community-based testing platform to the gaming industry and by their innovative engagement with gamers around the globe.”WALTHAM, MA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge Games, the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Game Tester, a fast-growing community-based game testing platform based out of Melbourne, Australia. The transaction is expected to close within weeks.
— Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge Games
Game Tester is designed to help developers and publishers connect with gamers around the world while garnering timely feedback throughout all stages of game development. Game Developers and Publishers can access a growing global community of 350,000 gamers; select a targeted testing audience; organize, execute, and monitor tests; and create custom surveys – all while getting real-time, analytics-based results.
“We were immediately enticed by Game Tester’s vision to offer a seamless, community-based testing platform to the gaming industry and by their innovative engagement with gamers around the globe. Together, we now offer the best community-based testing solutions for all platforms, with an industry-defining self-service platform, backed by the wealth of technical and operational expertise of Lionbridge Games,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge Games.
Headquartered in Australia, with development, creative, marketing, and customer support teams in South Africa and the United Kingdom, Game Tester was founded in 2016 by David and Paul Dobson. David Dobson, a games industry veteran, was frustrated when he couldn’t find a solution that provided a large-scale, global, community-based audience of testers to provide feedback on his games and decided to create Game Tester as a solution.
“The acquisition by Lionbridge Games will allow Game Tester to grow to its full potential. Our teams are excited to work together to deliver a greatly enhanced offering to our customers and our ever-growing community of passionate game testers,” said co-founders David and Paul Dobson.
Responding to the dual demand from global and local customers of Lionbridge Games, Game Tester is the latest addition to the global Lionbridge Games network, joining labs and studios in Paris, France; Berlin, Germany; Barcelona, Spain; Warsaw, Poland; Milan, Italy; Los Angeles, California; São Paulo, Brazil; Tokyo, Japan; Yokohama, Japan; Seoul, Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; San José, Costa Rica; Bellevue, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Montreal, Canada; Jinan, China; and Beijing, China.
About Lionbridge Games
Lionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, game localization, voiceover recording, subtitling, quality assurance testing, and player support services. Lionbridge brings the highest quality and most precise testing to every game you develop – everywhere it will be played. Learn more at games.lionbridge.com.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
Morgen Myrdal
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com