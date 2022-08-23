MASON & HAMLIN ANNOUNCES MID ATLANTIC EXCLUSIVE VENDOR ORPHEUS MUSIC
Mason & Hamlin Piano Co announces Orpheus Music as their exclusive vendor of pianos for the mid-Atlantic region.
Mason and Hamlin is a prime example of what extreme dedication and commitment to quality can produce. Orpheus Music Group is thrilled to represent Mason and Hamlin pianos in the Washington DC area.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASON & HAMLIN ANNOUNCES MID ATLANTIC EXCLUSIVE VENDOR ORPHEUS MUSIC
— Charles Albert
Mason & Hamlin Piano Co announces Orpheus Music Group as their exclusive vendor of pianos for the mid-Atlantic region including Washington, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Delaware.
“Combining nearly two centuries of craftsmanship with cutting edge technology, Mason and Hamlin is a prime example of what extreme dedication and commitment to quality can produce,” according to Charles Albert, Founder of Orpheus Music. “Orpheus Music Group is thrilled to represent Mason and Hamlin pianos in the Washington DC area.”
"Mason & Hamlin is pleased and excited by the addition of Orpheus Music Group to our family of Mason & Hamlin Dealers. Having worked with Charles in the past, I have had the pleasure to witness firsthand his commitment to customer service and the area's music community. We look forward to working together to establish Orpheus Music Group as the DelMarVa's finest piano retailer.", says Dave Huegel, Regional Sales Manager for Mason & Hamlin.
Orpheus Music Group founders, Charles and Carolyn, have a long-stranding history of matching people and pianos, one at a time. By utilizing this unique matching process, they get to know your (or your child) and what you want to accomplish with your piano purchase. Whether you’re looking to just start piano lessons, are an accomplished musician, or are searching for piano characteristics that are important to you, each client appointment is focused on learning what your goals are and then - and only then - which pianos fit your goals.
Charles and Carolyn are involved in every aspect of the process. From quality control and meeting rigorous standards, to monitoring the industry to ensure Orpheus Music Group provides the highest level of piano service available, they look forward to helping customers find their “forever piano”.
About Orpheus Music Group
Orpheus Music Group is a local, family owned and operated business. They strive to provide the best pianos possible - from brand new Mason & Hamlin Pianos and Schimmel Pianos to used premium pianos brands such as Steinway, Yamaha, Kawai and more. The owners touch each and every piano and work side-by-side with their technicians to ensure the quality they are known for is strictly adhered to.
About Mason & Hamlin Piano Co
Since 1854, Mason & Hamlin Piano Co has proudly continued its century-old tradition of using only the finest materials and time-honored methods to produce the World’s Finest Piano.
Mason & Hamlin's premier line of pianos are American built in Haverhill, MA. Recently the company expanded their product offerings with the addition of the Artist and Classic series, which are designed by Mason & Hamlin and manufactured offshore. These remarkable American-made instruments grace the stages of concert halls and conservatories alike, and are renowned for their distinctive tone, bell-like treble, thunderous bass, and exceptional playability.
