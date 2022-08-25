PATIENTS' HEALTH & LIVES PUT AT RISK THROUGH BLATANT LACK OF TEMPERATURE REGULATION IN MAIL ORDER PHARMACY
A worried Loretta Boesing watches over her hospitalized son. Wesley's transplant medications were rendered ineffective due to unregulated mail order temperatures and caused his body to go into rejection.
Angry Mother Who Almost Lost Son to Spoiled Mail Order Meds Speaks OutST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loretta Boesing, founder of the nonprofit advocacy group Unite for Safe Medications, will speak on the topic "Effects of Temperature on Mail Order" at this year’s NABP AACP district meeting. The meeting is an effort to address professional issues and educational matters regarding the practice of pharmacy.
The lack of temperature regulation in mail order pharmacy is a critical issue that affects patients throughout the United States, and had a profound impact on Boesing's life when her two-year-old son Wesley's liver transplant medication was dispensed via mail order and arrived in a temperature unregulated bag on a 102-degree day. The medication, rendered ineffective by the heat, caused Wesley to go into transplant rejection.
Currently, temperatures of medications during shipment are not regulated by the FDA or state boards of pharmacy, even though many mail-order pharmacy warehouses are located in states that experience some of the nation’s harshest temperatures such as Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.
Loretta's story has been shared by NPR and NBC National News, but she is not alone. Through her nonprofit work concerned with improving pharmaceutical safety, she has collected stories from thousands of other patients across the nation documenting failures by the same systems that put her son in jeopardy. This important presentation on August 30 will shine a spotlight on the mail order pharmacy issue; even as more and more patients are being forced into or steered toward mail order by their insurance company's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
"I have strong hope in Oklahoma's Board of Pharmacy taking the lead not just for the people of Oklahoma, but for the nation, says Boesing. "Twenty years ago, this NABP district meeting looked into this very issue but without any resolution. The actions of PCMA, the lobbyist association for PBMs such as OptumRx, Express Scripts, & CVS Caremark, played a large part in the inaction of ensuring proper temperature control."
"Wesley deserves better than this," Boesing continued. "All patients deserve better."
Boesing hopes that this year’s district meeting can be the one to spark a change in the system and ensure that patients like her son are not harmed by the very medicines to which they trust their lives.
For more information on this year's NABP district meeting click here.
Unite for Safe Medications is a grassroots nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to fighting for the right of patients against the rising threat to their health and lives by insurance-mandated mail order of prescription medication. To learn more about Unite for Safe Medications visit UniteForSafeMedications.com or Change.org/p/stop-forcing-mail-order-pharmacy
Loretta Boesing, Founder
Unite for Safe Medicatons
email us here