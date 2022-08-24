Welcome to Driver Courtesy Month 2022!

Logo for National Motorists Association's Driver Courtesy Month 2022

WAUNAKEE, WISCONSIN, US, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is Driver Courtesy Month and in 2022, the National Motorists Association has prepared 15 animations for your use online or on the air that depict driver courtesy principles. This educational effort highlights courteous driver also means safe driving.

To check out and download the animations with or without voiceover, DriverCourtesy.org The topics covered include:

• Drive Right, Pass Left

• Don't Tailgate

• Merge Courteously

• Stay out of Blind Spots

• Pass with Purpose

And 10 more…

Driver Courtesy entails many aspects of driving that are sometimes the law and always unwritten rules of the road.

Check out the Media Kit for more ideas on driver courtesy and story suggestions for Driver Courtesy Month. Graphics and animations are for your use.

How you can Use these Downloaded Animations Produced by the NMA.

• Present the animations on your website.

• Use one animation every day or so during a daily traffic report in a morning or noon newscast.

• You can use each animation with or without the voiceover.

• Use the voiceovers from the animations for any radio broadcasts.

Each time you use the animations or create a story about driver courtesy, please direct viewers to www.drivercourtesy.org.

After you finish your story, please let the NMA know that you did a story by contacting us at communications@motorsits.org.

We greatly appreciate your efforts to help motorists drive safer and more courteously!

The National Motorists Association is a nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to protecting the civil rights of motorists. In addition to its advocacy work on behalf of the nearly 250 million licensed drivers in the United States and Canada, the NMA provides research and educational materials to improve traffic safety and related policies by informing the public. Driver Courtesy Month is just one of those educational efforts.

