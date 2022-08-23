New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline constitutes 45+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline report:

DelveInsight's Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key Recurrent Glioblastoma companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment options include Ascletis, VBL Therapeutics, Genexine, PharmAbcine, Oncoceutics, Istari Oncology , CNS Pharmaceuticals, Oblato, Nerviano Medical Sciences, VAXIMM AG, OX2 Therapeutics, Erasca, Midatech, MediciNova, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, , QED Therapeutics, Apogenix, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Accendatech, Crimson BioPharm, CANbridge Life Sciences, OncoSynergy, VBI Vaccines, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Plus Therapeutics and many more.

Essential Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline therapies include ASC40, VB-111, GX-I7, Olinvacimab, ONC 201, Lerapolturev, Berubicin Hydrochloride, OKN-007, NMS-03305293, VXM01, hP1A8, ERAS-801, MTX110, MN-166, Selinexor, Camrelizumab, BGJ398, Asunercept, Abemaciclib, INCMGA00012, ACT001, CM 93, CAN008, Bemcentinib, CD200AR L, Retifanlimab, OS2966, VBI-1901, NNV2, 186RNL and many others.

and many others. In August 2022, Calidi Biotherapeutics announced that City of Hope received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to proceed with a Phase I physician-sponsored clinical trial that will use Calidi's licensed oncolytic virotherapy platform, NSC-CRAd-S-pk7 (NeuroNova), a cutting-edge therapeutic candidate comprising tumor-tropic neural stem cells delivering an oncolytic adenovirus selectively to tumor sites in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma (Calidi's NNV-2 program).

announced that City of Hope received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to proceed with a Phase I physician-sponsored clinical trial that will use Calidi's licensed oncolytic virotherapy platform, (NeuroNova), a cutting-edge therapeutic candidate comprising tumor-tropic neural stem cells delivering an oncolytic adenovirus selectively to tumor sites in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma (Calidi's NNV-2 program). In August 2022, Plus Therapeutics, presented positive data from two ongoing clinical trials of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

In July 2021, Berubicin was granted fast track designation by the FDA for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) following recurrence, according to the company responsible for the agent, CNS Pharmaceuticals.

was granted for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) following recurrence, according to the company responsible for the agent, CNS Pharmaceuticals. In March 2021, OncoSynergy , announced that the first patient was treated in the Company's First-in-Human Phase I clinical trial evaluating OS2966 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma . OS2966 is a first-in-class immunotherapy, and the first ever anti-CD29 (beta 1 integrin) therapeutic to reach human trials.

, announced that the first patient was treated in the Company's First-in-Human clinical trial evaluating for the treatment of recurrent . OS2966 is a first-in-class immunotherapy, and the first ever anti-CD29 (beta 1 integrin) therapeutic to reach human trials. In August 2020, ERC Belgium announced promising interim results in the Phase II clinical trial for ERC1671. The trial, ERC1671/GM CSF/Cyclophosphamide+Bevacizumab vs Placebo, is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 84 patients with recurrent GBM. Interim unblinding and analysis of the first 10 patients from the study demonstrated the following results in patients treated with ERC1671. Approximately 10% of the patients receiving ERC1671 experienced total recovery and survived longer than 3 years when treated following GBM recurrence and after receiving standard of care treatment. In contrast, no spontaneous remissions were observed in the control group and all patients experienced tumor progression.

The Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline landscape.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Overview

Recurrent glioblastoma is a possibility that oncologists – and patients – must keep in mind during and after an initial course of treatment. Because it can be difficult to remove a tumor during surgery completely, there is always a possibility that the cancer might come back after a period of remission. As a result, survivors are typically scheduled for follow-up appointments and surveillance imaging every few months after the completion of their initial treatments. Glioblastoma can come back anywhere in the brain or spinal cord. However, most recurrences are found near the site of the original tumor.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA ASC40 Ascletis Phase III Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors Oral VB-111 VBL Therapeutics Phase III Angiogenesis modulating agents; Gene transference; Vascular disrupting agents Intravenous GX-I7 Genexine Phase II Interleukin 7 replacements; T lymphocyte stimulants Intramuscular Olinvacimab PharmAbcine Phase II Angiogenesis inhibitors; Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intravenous ONC 201 Oncoceutics Phase II Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists; Dopamine D3 receptor antagonists; Endopeptidase Clp stimulants; TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists Oral Lerapolturev Istari Oncology Phase II Cell death stimulants; Immunostimulants Intratumoural Berubicin Hydrochloride CNS Pharmaceuticals Phase II Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors Intravenous OKN-007 Oblato Phase II Oxygen radical scavengers; Sulfatase inhibitors Oral NMS-03305293 Nerviano Medical Sciences Phase I/II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors Oral VXM01 VAXIMM AG Phase I/II Immunostimulants Oral hP1A8 OX2 Therapeutics Phase I Immunomodulators NA ERAS-801 Erasca Phase I Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists Oral

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Recurrent Glioblastoma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Intranasal, Subcutaneous, Parenteral

Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Intranasal, Subcutaneous, Parenteral Therapeutics Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Mechanism of Action: Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Interleukin 7 replacements; T lymphocyte stimulants, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Gene transference, Vascular disrupting agents, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Oxygen radical scavengers, Sulfatase inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, Immunostimulants, Angiogenesis inhibitors; Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Interleukin 7 replacements; T lymphocyte stimulants, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Gene transference, Vascular disrupting agents, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Oxygen radical scavengers, Sulfatase inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, Immunostimulants, Angiogenesis inhibitors; Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Key Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies : Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., Chimerix

: Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., Chimerix Key Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies: ASC40, VB-111, GX-I7, Olinvacimab, ONC 201, Lerapolturev, Berubicin Hydrochloride, OKN-007, NMS-03305293, VXM01, hP1A8, ERAS-801, MTX110, MN-166, Selinexor, Camrelizumab, BGJ398, Asunercept, Abemaciclib, INCMGA00012, ACT001, CM 93, CAN008, Bemcentinib, CD200AR L, Retifanlimab, OS2966, VBI-1901

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Recurrent Glioblastoma: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 ASC40: Ascletis 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 GX-I7: Genexine 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 ERAS-801: Erasca 8 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 Recurrent Glioblastoma - Unmet Needs 12 Recurrent Glioblastoma - Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

