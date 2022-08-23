When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Size Lot # UPC Use By Dates Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces 4oz. Resealable Pouch 29329 78742201344 April 29, 2023

On 8/16/2022 the firm was notified by retailer that Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches contained pecan pieces. The product was distributed between August 8, 2022 – August 16, 2022. This product was packaged in resealable pouches and shipped to select Walmart retail stores located in the States of: Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-800-627-6630; Monday – Friday 08:00am – 5:00pm ET.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.