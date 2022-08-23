COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
- Food & Beverages
-
Mislabeling
- South Georgia Pecan Co.
Company Announcement
Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Products affected are:
|Product
|Size
|Lot #
|UPC
|Use By Dates
|Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces
|4oz. Resealable Pouch
|29329
|78742201344
|April 29, 2023
On 8/16/2022 the firm was notified by retailer that Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches contained pecan pieces. The product was distributed between August 8, 2022 – August 16, 2022. This product was packaged in resealable pouches and shipped to select Walmart retail stores located in the States of: Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-800-627-6630; Monday – Friday 08:00am – 5:00pm ET.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Customer Service
- 1-800-627-6630
- Media:
- Clint Wills
- 1-800-627-6630