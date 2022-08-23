Locals of Del Mar Reach Out to Expedite Towing for Roadside Assistance
Expedite Towing offers 24/7 Towing, Roadside Assistance, Private Property Impound, and more services in North CountyCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadside incidents are common, and even a seemingly simple problem on the road can leave a driver stranded and seeking help. Vehicle breakdowns and other similar issues can occur unexpectedly. Vehicle components such as tires, brakes, lighting, and exhaust systems can break down during a road trip, making it difficult for drivers and passengers to complete the journey. While these incidents may seem rare or mundane, they can significantly impact a car and the safety of the drivers. Becoming stranded on the road due to a vehicle breakdown can be stressful. This is why it is crucial to have an emergency contact number of a trusted roadside assistance company such as Expedite Towing. Offering 24/7 emergency roadside assistance in Del Mar, the firm has a massive selection of heavy-duty flatbed tow trucks. It caters to service requirements such as jump-starting, repairing flat tires, dead batteries, empty gas tanks, towing, and more.
Encinitas is a lovely beach city full of art exhibits, helicopter rides, and many city events to keep the tourists and residents busy and moving around. In a city as busy as this one, it is relatively easy to run into problems with traffic, parking, or block driveways. Expedite Towing is a reputed company providing roadside services and tow trucks in Encinitas. All recovery services are performed by highly trained tow truck operators with years of experience in the field. The technicians are equipped with the latest tools and technology to track the vehicle’s exact location and reach the spot in no time. Whether the customers are stranded, stuck with a car that will not start, or locked themselves out, Expedite Towing is a reliable establishment that renders various towing services.
On average, drivers experience a roadside incident at least once every three years. The severity of these events can range from a jump start or a flat tire to a mechanical breakdown on a highway. When these situations arise, most consumers require assistance safely addressing their disabled vehicle and getting on their way. Some car owners and motorists rely on local mechanics to treat these issues. But a significant drawback of depending on a repairer is that they do not offer customized solutions for different vehicles. Most of them are experts in a particular problem. However, professionals like Expedite Towing, a 24/7 Towing Service in North County, provide tailored services. This saves customers the time and effort of searching for relevant businesses. Skilled workers at Expedite Towing offer a comprehensive set of roadside services and can effectively handle any car emergency.
Broken-down vehicles, junk cars, and abandoned vehicles can be a liability to commercial property managers. Every day a vehicle sits on a commercial property and is not towed, there is a risk of injury if the vehicle owner decides to try and fix the problem where it sits. In addition, red zones and handicapped spaces must be monitored to avoid fines or, even worse- interfering with emergency services if the situation presents itself. Expedite Towing is a committed partner in managing Private Property Impound services. They assist private property owners in achieving parking compliance for residential and commercial areas. The firm’s priority is to follow California State law regarding towing procedures and efficiently remove any vehicle that violates their client’s rights as a property owner. Expedite Towing is a dependable company with many years of experience successfully removing cars for private property owners if a vehicle is illegally taking up space on a property. From shopping centers to hotels, apartment buildings, and street parking in front of a home, they take care of Private Property Impounding (PPI) effortlessly.
Expedite Towing provides excellent towing services in the San Diego area. With over a decade of happy customers, they offer affordable tow truck service, roadside assistance, and emergency towing for cars, buses, RVs, trucks, motorcycles, and more. GPS-enabled trucks have the latest technology to monitor and cater to towing services. They have had one of the largest contracts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and AAA-approved services for over eight years, as they are a trustworthy company. Expedite Towing is also licensed and certified by the Los Angeles Police Commission. Its trucks and staff are inspected, tested, and reviewed annually. This ensures the services exceed the LAPD Commission’s requirements. In addition, the organization’s tow trucks are approved for private towing and impound towing throughout the San Diego County area.
