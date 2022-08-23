Board of Elections Encourages Use of Ballottrax to Track Status of Submitted Mail Ballots for September 13th Primary Election

RHODE ISLAND, August 23 - CRANSTON, R.I. – The Rhode Island Board of Elections is encouraging voters who choose to cast their ballot via mail or secure dropbox for the September 13th primary election to utilize the Ballottrax tool (https://ballottrax.sos.ri.gov/voter/) to track the status of submitted mail ballots.

"Casting a ballot by mail or via a secure dropbox is a convenient option, and many voters want to make sure their ballot has been received, processed, and counted by the Board of Elections," said Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections. "That is why we are encouraging voters to utilize Ballottrax to monitor the status of their submitted mail ballots. Ballottrax is easy to sign up for by visiting ballottrax.sos.ri.gov/voter/. The tool tracks ballot envelopes, not votes, thus ensuring that your vote remains confidential through the entire ballot tracking process."

Rhode Island voters only need to sign up for Ballotrax once and they will receive tracking status updates for all future elections in which they choose to vote by mail, unless they opt out.

