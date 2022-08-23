Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 45% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market is USD 10.8 billion and is projected to USD 250 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 45% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market was estimated at USD 10.8 billion and is projected to reach approximately USD 250 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 45% between 2022 and 2030.
The report studies the Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Additionally, the report analyzes global opportunities present in the real Estate Crowdfunding Investment market.
Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market: Overview
Crowdfunded real estate providers can provide investors access to exclusive private market investments that might not otherwise be offered to the general public. Additionally, they frequently provide larger returns than publicly-traded REITs, which reflects the potential higher risk involved with these investments. Real estate crowdfunding increases and diversifies investors’ financial holdings while maintaining an overall balanced portfolio of financial investments, including stocks, bonds, and other equity holdings.
Growth Factors
Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment is Gaining Traction with Implementation of Blockchain Technology
Real estate crowdfunding enables investors to purchase a portion of real estate rather than the entire asset. The rising awareness of the mentioned benefit of real estate crowdfunding propels the market’s growth. Additionally, real estate firms have shifted their preferences from the conventional way of raising large-scale investments to increasingly preferring digital funding procurement methods and other real estate crowdfunding tools that focus on crowdsourcing for the funding of commercial real estate projects.
Key Players Insights
A comprehensive study on the strategies adopted by the major players is included in our research report, along with the services offered, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments and initiatives observed in the past three years. Further, we provide our clients with the leverage to modify the company list as per their requirements.
Some of the prominent players
DiversyFund, Inc.
Crowdestate AS
Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc.
Groundfloor Finance Inc.
CrowdStreet, Inc.
Fundrise, LLC
RealCrowd, Inc.
EstateGuru OÜ
RM Technologies LLC.
AHP Servicing LLC
The global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment market is segmented as follows:
By Investors
Institutional
Individual
By Model
Equity
Lending
By Sector
Commercial & Industrial
Residential
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
