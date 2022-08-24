Nong Rak To Unveil New Season of Knitwear at New York Fashion Week September 2022
Handmade with sustainably sourced new and vintage yarns in a variety of lively and luxurious colors, experience Nong Rak at NYFW 2022 at the Larrie Gallery.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nong Rak, multi-hyphenate brand by Thai-American duo Home Phuangfueang and Cherry W. Rain-Phuangfueang, to unveil its new season of unisex designs at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 on September 9, 10, and 11. The more than 100 one-of-a-kind pieces for sale are handmade with sustainably sourced vintage and modern yarns in a variety of rich colors and lively textures.
Nong Rak, founded in 2018, is a knitwear design and creative studio anchored in tactile experience. Its installation during NYFW at the Larrie Gallery on the Lower East Side is designed to evoke an atmosphere of sensory nostalgia while setting the stage for their hyper-textural creations.
Nong Rak's playful variety of gender-neutral accessories and clothing has caught the attention of international fashion enthusiasts as well as writers from Vogue, Business of Fashion, Women's Wear Daily, and Office Magazine among others. From a sold-out Spring collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs to being worn by musicians like Amine and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Nong Rak continues to rapidly grow its fanbase as an underdog in the industry.
The public is invited to Larrie Gallery, 27 Orchard Street, New York, to experience everything from Nong Rak's technicolor brushed mohair garments and freeform crochet sweaters to their signature bucket caps and more - available to view and purchase in-person during NYFW 2022 weekend, September 9 to 11.
Follow Nong Rak on Instagram @thenongrak.
For interview requests, please email info@nongrak.love
Lola Rain
Nong Rak
+1 916-254-3503
info@nongrak.love
Visit us on social media:
Other