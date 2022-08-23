Healthy Home Environmental Services Protect Homes with Mold Inspection & Testing
Healthy Home Environmental Services is an expert company for mold detection, testing, and assessment for residential and commercial properties in OrlandoORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A routine mold inspection and testing ensure residential and commercial properties remain safe and hygienic for everyone living or working. Although the mold grows slowly and early detection can be challenging, some signs can indicate the growth. For example, strange or musty smells, unexplained health issues, and pipe damage can possibly indicate mold growth. Mold growth usually takes place in hot and humid environments. Cities like Orlando, which has a moist, hot, and rainy climate, put commercial and residential properties at risk of exposure to harmful mold. A visual inspection might not detect the origin or size of the mold growth. On the other hand, a professional mold testing company like Healthy Home Environmental Services has the tools and labs to conduct an inspection, test, and provide a detailed mold remediation protocol report.
Molds are natural and necessary for the environment. However, specific mold variants such as black mold (Stachybotrys) are considered a risk and can cause health issues. These toxic molds thrive indoors and are prevalent in homes and commercial properties. Open windows, doors, and HVAC vents are all potential entry points for mold. It can quickly spread in buildings because many materials used in construction give the nutrients it needs to flourish. In addition, some molds thrive in damp environments, making paper, cardboard, ceiling tiles, wood, and wood products prime breeding grounds. Experts recommend mold inspections for living spaces when occupants notice mold growth, sudden health issues, and degrading indoor air quality.
Wet and moldy conditions can have a wide range of health effects, or none at all, depending on the individual. Toxic molds can cause reactions in some persons. Those with mold allergies may experience nasal congestion, wheezing, and eye and skin irritation after mold exposure. Sensitive individuals may react more severely, especially those with preexisting conditions like mold allergies or asthma. Therefore, it becomes essential for individuals to contact an Orlando mold inspection company with expertise and lab testing facilities.
Although Orlando residents have many options, they should ensure the chosen company is not involved in the remediation process. Why? Because a company that offers both services (inspection and remediation) can fail to produce an unbiased report. For instance, Healthy Home Environmental Services offer impartial mold inspection and testing for commercial and residential properties and doesn’t offer any mold remediation services.
When booking a mold inspection company, the customers should ensure that the provider is licensed and insured, has no tie-up with mold remediation firms, and have a good rating with BBB and consumer forums. Many reputable companies also offer a mold remediation report so property owners can contact a mold remediation firm and receive the price estimate and time required for mold removal. For example, Healthy Home Environmental Services is a family-owned business with more than fifteen years of experience, an A+ rating with BBB, fully licensed and insured, and offers guaranteed next-day laboratory results for mold analysis.
Healthy Home Environmental Services LLC is a family-owned business providing professional mold testing and assessment services in Orlando, FL, since 2006. The company offers various services, including water, air quality, lead, and leak detection testing. In addition, it can evaluate the indoor environment, pinpoint the issues, and propose workable remediation reports for commercial and residential properties.
