Global Raisins Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The Raisins Market was worth around USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted USD 3.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the Global Raisins Market was worth around USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.6billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5%between 2022 and 2030.
The report analyses the Raisins market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Raisins market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16677
The size of the Global Raisins Market was worth around USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.6billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5%between 2022 and 2030.
The report analyses the Raisins market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Raisins market.
Various Health Benefits of Raisins are Surging its Consumption
The exponential expansion of the food sector is one of the main drivers of the global market for Raisins. Additionally, there has been an increase in confectionery product consumption, which may eventually boost the demand for Raisins. The secondary factors driving the global market for Raisins include the rise in disposable income, changes in consumer preferences and consumption patterns, and lifestyle changes.
Read All Food & Beverages Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/food-beverages/
The trend in consumer consumption toward a healthy, nutrient-dense diet has fueled the growth of the Raisins market. The availability of substitute products, such as prunes or dried cranberries, which have nearly the same nutritional value, may restrict the market for Raisins.
Key Players Insights
The market for Raisins is highly fragmented. The large concentration of players operating in the Raisins market influences the overall pricing strategy of the product, as per prevailing market conditions. The manufacturers are involved in producing and supplying Raisins for diversified application bases. The presence of a strong supplier base with a large customer base moderately limits the chances of competitive rivalry amongst the produces.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Quinine Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/quinine-market/
Social Media Analytics Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/social-media-analytics-market/
Somatostatin Analogs Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/somatostatin-analogs-market/
Spend Analytics Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/spend-analytics-market/
Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cannabis-infused-beauty-products-market/
Some of the prominent players
Akrodria
S & B Herbafoods (Sun-Maid)
Montagu Snacks
Sunsweet
Geobres
Red River Foods
Fruits of Turkey
Sunbeam Foods
Lion Raisins
Traina Foods
The global Raisins market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Natural Seedless
Black Current
Golden Seedless
Muscat
Sultana
Monukka
To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16677
By Nature
Conventional
Organic
By End Use
Food Industry
Households
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16677
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16677
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16677
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn