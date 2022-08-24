Father of Sick Children and Philanthropist Burns a Rare Frida Kahlo Piece to Make a Change in the Charity World

Mr. Martin Mobarak, the CEO and Founder of Frida.NFT Frida's Painting Burning

Frida's “Fantasmones Siniestros” was transformed to live eternally in the digital realm to reform the Art, Charity, NFT, and Healthcare space

Frida Kahlo became immortalized in the NFT form. Her art that is now shared around the world to create donations that will continue to grow in perpetuity in honor of Frida Kahlo” — Mr. Martin Mobarak, the CEO and Founder of FRIDA.NFT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur Mr. Martin Mobarak burnt Frida’s famous painting to transform it into FRIDA.NFT On July 30th, 2022, history was made by Mr. Martin Mobarak when he burnt a rare piece of Frida art, to transform and revolutionize the Art, Charity, NFT, and Healthcare Worlds. He made this profound act for children and the less fortunate around the world to receive help and hope.“Frida Kahlo became immortalized in the NFT form. Her art that is now shared around the world has created donations that will continue to grow in perpetuity. I am proud to say this event will solve some of the world's biggest problems in honor of Frida Kahlo,” said Mr. Mobarak.Frida.NFT is a pioneering innovative blockchain technology platform reforming the charity industry to increase transparency, donation frequency, and donor incentive. To watch the event where he burnt the painting and made his announcement regarding the change in the charity and art world, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_M23F73G0Jc “Our mission is to transform the pain of Frida, and the pain of the suffering kids, abused women, and the needy in this world into relieving pain. This painting Fantasmones Siniestros (Massive Sinister Ghosts) does not exist in the material world anymore, but FRIDA.NFT will be eternal and it will be a gift that keeps on giving, as a consistent donation stream to charities near and dear to our hearts while rewarding those willing to embark on this journey with us, from the museums to the Metaverse,” explains Mr. Mobarak.While it is nice to have traditional art masterpieces hanging on a private wall, Martin Mobarak has decided to take his, valued well over $10,000,000, to be the first perpetual royalty charity initiative. To review the details and authenticity of the original painting that was burnt, go to: https://fridanft.org/assets/docs/Authentication_Cert.pdf “Yes, I did burn it. But why did I do it? I did something very profound that will live for eternity in the hearts of all the children and women that will be helped through Frida.nft,” added Mobarak.Each Fantasmones Siniestros NFT grants the holder membership to the exclusive art-driven charity foundation along with a host of ever evolving benefits, including but not limited to access to luxurious amenities, unique experiences, and exclusive events around the globe.To buy the NFT and be part of the giving community please go to www.fridanft.org . To be part of this revolution to change the world, and to purchase a limited number of NFTs, go to www.fridanft.org Pinnacle Mint Sale: Minting will take place over the course of 4 days, or waves. Staggering the process will help ensure an efficient and friendly user experience. Keep in mind that wave 4 will only take place if necessary. Phase 2 and Public Mint will be released Thursday, August 25th, 2022 at 12 PM ETAbout Frida.NFT: Frida.NFT creates the permanent bridge between the traditional art world and the expanding potential of Web 3.0. This community-driven initiative has a vision to redefine how we raise perpetual funds with close to zero effort from charities. We also introduce Frida’s work into the metaverse and leverage her powerful likeness to bring together a community of collectors, creators, and art lovers on a mission to merge the traditional art world with the digital art world’s expanding potential and immortalize humanity's story.Website: http://fridanft.org/ IG: https://www.instagram.com/frida.nft/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frida-nft/ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FridaKNFT

