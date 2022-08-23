Europe Sex Toys Market Size is projected to reach USD 15.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%: Straits Research

The Europe sex toys market is predicted to increase from USD 9,419.9 million in 2021 to USD 15,342.3 million by 2030, accounting for a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021 - 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The widespread acceptability and popularity of sex toys among all age groups have led to a surge in the number of sex toy producers and e-commerce platforms, bringing a plethora of new products to their product line. The National Association for the Advancement of Science and Art in Sexuality was formed in 2013 as the first trade organization in the sex toy sector (NASAAS). Around 700 firms have signed up for this.

Technological advancements have increased the quality of sex toys and introduced a slew of new products to the market. Material (silicone and glycerin lube and Cyberskin dildos), design (high-end chrome with acrylic butt plugs and dildos), and usefulness are all aspects of these advances (remote control vibrators). Such integration of modern technology into their products has increased new product launches.





Rising Investment in Sex-Tech Companies to Create New Opportunities

Increased product demand is being driven by a shift in customer expectations and interests and an increase in the acceptability of sexual health products. According to a recent Forbes sexual wellness study, the number of premium Sex-Tech businesses in Europe has increased by 88%, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Greenland, and other western European countries reporting significant product demand. Also predicted that sales through online distribution channels will increase by more than 20% by 2022. All of these elements are generating enormous economic prospects and, as a result, are drawing investors to the sex toys industry.

Furthermore, after only three years of operation, a German sex-toy e-commerce firm named Amorelie is valued at USD 41.1 million and is now part of the NuCom Group. In addition, Lovehoney, a market leader in sex toys in the United Kingdom, reported sales of USD 139 million in 2017. Similarly, Pureeros, the crowdfunding platform's first sex tech company, was just accepted. This has prompted numerous hesitant investors to fund enterprises in the sex toys business to allow enhanced client involvement with a more significant flood of suppliers. This is projected to create new prospects for market expansion soon.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 15.34 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Products, Distributional Channel, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors LELO, LifeStyles Healthcare, PTE LTD, Lovehoney Group Ltd., BMS Factory, TENGA Co., Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, and WOW Tech International GmbH, among others. Key Market Opportunities Growing Opportunities for the Market due to their Convenient Use Key Market Drivers Increased Demand for Sex Toys due to the Changing Perception of the Customers

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has altered the growth of several industries. However, the outbreak's initial impact was mixed. Although a few industries experienced a reduction in demand, many others, such as online media business solutions, were projected to stay unaffected and to show significant development possibilities. Since sex toys are primarily sold online, the COVID-19 pandemic considerably influenced the European sex toy business. It is mainly because people don't want to buy these things because of the shame and taboo that comes with them.

Countries like the United Kingdom and Germany have seen a significant increase in demand for sexual health products as e-commerce firms and delivery networks continue to distribute products despite the lockout. The online sex toy industry has recently grown by 110% in Denmark. On the other hand, Ann Summers, a British lingerie company, has seen a 30% increase in its sex toys business since April 1st, 2020. Furthermore, Dildo King, a Berlin-based accessory provider, reported an 87% increase in year-on-year sex toy sales since the German restrictions were announced.

Regional Insights

Europe's most significant market contributors are Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Belgium.

A sex toy, such as a vibrator or dildo, is a device used to improve human sexual enjoyment. Many of these toys are fashioned to resemble human genitals of both sexes. The most well-known products in these countries include vibrators, dildos, plugs, and clamps. People who researched and looked at the European market found that the demand increased over the time they looked at it.

Market growth can be attributed to several things. For example, manufacturers benefit significantly from an unfettered market and production climate. Furthermore, sex toy industry protection standards do not exist in European countries like Germany, Denmark, and Holland. This enables firms to create products without disclosing the chemical or substances used in the product. As a result, manufacturers can produce a wide range of products under the umbrella of novelty toys. As a result, devices like dildos, vibrators, and E-stimulators are widely used for sexual enjoyment by both gender types, thus contributing to market growth.





Key Highlights

The Europe sex toys market size was valued at USD 9,419.9 million in 2021, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 9,419.9 million in 2021, and it is predicted to increase at a from 2022 to 2030. According to type, the Europe sex toys market is categorized as vibrators, bullets, large massagers, dildos, penis rings, anal toys, artificial vagina, harnesses/strap-ons, and others. The vibrators and others segment acquired the major market share in 2021 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% and 7.13% during the forecast period.

and during the forecast period. Based on the product segment , female products are pegged at ~48% of the market share and are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% by 2030

, female products are pegged at ~48% of the market share and are predicted to grow at a by 2030 By distribution channels, the market is categorized as e-commerce, specialty stores, and mass merchandisers. The e-commerce sector has acquired more than 60% of the market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period

channels, the market is categorized as e-commerce, specialty stores, and mass merchandisers. The e-commerce sector has acquired more than 60% of the market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a during the forecast period Geographically, the UK and Germany are the major markets for sex toys. They are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% and 7.59%, respectively, by 2030.





Some of the key players in the Europe sex toys market are

LELO

LifeStyles Healthcare

PTE LTD

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

BMS Factory

TENGA Co. Ltd.

FUN FACTORY GmbH

WOW Tech International GmbH





Europe Sex Toys Market: Segmentation

By Type

Vibrators

Bullets

Large Massagers

Dildos

Penis Rings

Anal Toys

Artificial Vagina

Harnesses/ Strap ons

Others

By Products

Female Products

Male Products

Couple Products

By Distributional Channel

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Mass Merchandizers

Regions Covered

The U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

The Baltics

The Rest of Europe





Market News

January 2021 – Dame Products Co. launched its first-ever clit seduction toy, the Aer. The product has significant features such as a water resistance design that makes it stand out from the clit-focused toys and a larger and deeper suction opening, allowing it to work for clitorizes of all sizes.

– Dame Products Co. launched its first-ever clit seduction toy, the Aer. The product has significant features such as a water resistance design that makes it stand out from the clit-focused toys and a larger and deeper suction opening, allowing it to work for clitorizes of all sizes. April 2021 – Ann Summers announced the launch of an eco-friendly sex toy to mark National Earth Day 2021. The Womanizer Premium Eco was available at Ann Summers exclusively for two weeks from April 22nd and was designed to be Earth-friendly.

– Ann Summers announced the launch of an eco-friendly sex toy to mark National Earth Day 2021. The Womanizer Premium Eco was available at Ann Summers exclusively for two weeks from April 22nd and was designed to be Earth-friendly. February 2020 – WOW Group launched a stay-at-home campaign with billboards that read SCREAM YOUR NAME across multiple sites.

– WOW Group launched a stay-at-home campaign with billboards that read SCREAM YOUR NAME across multiple sites. July 2019 – Lifestyles Healthcare announced the launch of three new intimate accessories under its SKYN brand: SKYN Thrill, SKYM Vibes, and SKYN Shiver.





News Media

