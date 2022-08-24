Reading Roadmap announces partnerships with Mississippi Delta public schools and Head Start
Coahoma County-based early literacy programs continue as new programs open in Bolivar and Washington Counties
We are looking forward to supporting our students with this awesome program, to not only increase academic gains, but increase school efficacy in the students served.”CLARKSDALE, MS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Reading Roadmap announced the continuation of existing programs and expansion of new early literacy afterschool and family engagement progams in the Mississippi Delta. These programs will serve students and families at five public elementary schools and six Head Start programs.
— Interim Superintendent Dr. Toya Matthews
Afterschool programs will continue in Clarksdale and a new program will open in Leland, all to provide high-dosage tutoring for 360 students at no charge to parents. Programs will operate in the Clarksdale Municipal School District at Booker T. Washington Elementary, George H. Olivery Elementary, Kirkpatrick Elementary, Heidelberg Elementary and in the Leland School District at Edna M. Scott Elementary.
The Reading Roadmap early literacy program integrates afterschool time into a school's multi-tier system of supports, or MTSS. By merging afterschool fun with structured phonics, fluency and comprehension interventions, schools utilize the program as part of their system-wide effort to increase student 3rd grade reading proficiency.
Clarksdale Municipal School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Toya Matthews said "Our MRR program will continue to provide high-quality, hands-on intervention for targeted students. This program has yielded academic gains for the students served by providing individualized interventions based on District assessment data." She continued, "We are looking forward to supporting our students with this awesome program, to not only increase academic gains, but increase school efficacy in the students served."
The Reading Roadmap will also partner with the the Bolivar County Community Action Agency to administer family literacy and engagement programming at six different Head Start centers. The Literacy Integrated Family Engagement (LIFE) program will serve a total of sixty families in Bolivar County at no charge to participant families.
The LIFE program empowers parents to support their children's reading by creating a culture of literacy in the home. Through an eight month curriculum, families are coached and practice ways to strengthen their family unit, improve communication with their children and incorporate literacy into daily activities.
"What is so powerful about the LIFE program is that it leverages the love and support parents naturally give their children to create beneficial change," said Andrew Hysell,Executive Director of the Reading Roadmap. "Helping parents become more intentional and communicate more effectively helps them better connect with their children, creating a cascade of postive outcomes."
The Reading Roadmap programming is made possible through a public/private partnership with funds from local school districts, a Mississippi Head Start grantee and the Walton Family Foundation.
