Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

August 23, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.

"The dangerous actions taken by Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County represent a brazen disregard for the safety and security of the Texans they are sworn to protect," said Governor Abbott. "The loss of millions of dollars in funding will endanger public safety across the county at a time when Texas law enforcement is working harder than ever to keep criminals and dangerous drugs out of our communities. Harris County continues to show complete negligence for public safety, as the same county whose revolving door bail program releases dangerous criminals back onto the streets to commit more violent crimes like murder. While Harris County politicizes the public safety of its citizens, the State of Texas will ensure our brave law enforcement partners have the resources necessary for this solemn responsibility."

Harris County may now be subject to penalties according to the laws that Governor Abbott signed last year that prevent jurisdictions from unilaterally defunding its law enforcement.

