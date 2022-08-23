CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS ALL NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S COUNCIL
This year, all six financial professionals at Crown Wealth Strategies achieved status as members of New York Life’s 2022 Council.EL PASO, TX, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, all six financial professionals at Crown Wealth Strategies achieved status as members of New York Life’s 2022 Council. New York Life’s Council recognizes outstanding sales achievements for the company’s sales force of more than 14,000 licensed agents and is an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. This is the second consecutive year every financial professional at Crown Wealth Strategies has achieved Council status.
Crown Wealth Strategies is a wealth strategies firm in El Paso, Texas, serving affluent business owners and families nationwide. The founder and principal, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, was named to the elite Chairman’s Cabinet, a recognition given to the top 50 highest producing agents in New York Life’s sales force. Andrew Snyder and Kristoffer C. Preble achieved Chairman’s Council, placing them in the top three percent of New York Life’s sales force. Brian Metzger and Javier Zubiate were named to the Executive Council, placing them in the top 19 percent of the company’s sales force. Berthy Nora Aguirre-Corral was named a member of New York Life’s Quality Council, recognizing her achievement in production this year.
Mrs. Dipp Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, an Investor Advisor Representative with Eagle Strategies LLC, an AEP®, and has her Master of Science in Financial Services. In 2018, she was New York Life’s Council President, a recognition reserved for the company’s top producer.
“I’m so proud of our team, not just for their effort, but for their passion,” said Mrs. Metzger. “Everyone here truly cares about our clients, and that’s what makes this work so fulfilling. I know we’re all looking forward to next year.”
Mr. Snyder has been an agent with New York Life since 2009 and is associated with New York Life’s General Office in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Preble has been an agent with New York Life since 2011 and is associated with New York Life’s Greater Oregon General Office. Mr. Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2008 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office, where he was named “Partner of the Year” annually from 2013 to 2016. Mr. Zubiate and Ms. Aguirre-Corral have been agents with New York Life since 2019 and 2016, respectively, and are also associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by New York Life Insurance Company or its affiliates.
