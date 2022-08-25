Get Stoned, Win Art

Austin-based pipe- and bong-maker GRAV is giving away glass art from glass artist and director of product design Micah Evans

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAV is offering fans the chance to win one of Evans’ unique art creations: a glass yo-yo. As an award-winning glass artist who’s also the director of product design for high-end cannabis pipe-maker GRAV, Micah Evans has long used his talents to make objects both beautiful and functional including the new yo-yo carb cap GRAV will be running a giveaway on TikTok: Two random followers who like the video and tag a friend will win an original Micah Evans glass yo-yo valued at between $150 and $500.The story of Evans’ glass yo-yos begins in the early 2000s, when he owned a pipe-making studio in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. “There was a big federal crackdown on pipes, and the studio had to ‘legitimize’ and make more sculptural things. Because we were by the beach, I was making a lot of dolphins and things like that,” Evans says. “To make a jellyfish, I’d make a sphere, turn it inside out on itself to get this bubble. Every once in a while I would get this perfect shape that was a hemisphere inside a hemisphere. I realized if I could do this twice in a row, I could have a yo-yo shape.” Evans started practicing making yo-yos as a skill-building exercise, but the shape soon became one of his artistic signatures and one of his top sellers on the art market.The same yo-yo technique is used in GRAV’s carb cap, which is used for consuming cannabis concentrates like hash oil or “dabs” in a water pipe. “The carb cap lets you regulate the temperature and level of airflow by moving it in and out,” Evans says. “It’s kind of like the pour-over coffee of the weed world, a connoisseur-culture device and very ritual-based way to consume cannabis.”GRAV’s TikTok giveaway will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. To enter, follow @officialgravlabs on TikTok, like the video, and tag a friend. Two entrants will be chosen at random to win. The winner must be over 21 and located in the United States. Winner will be contacted directly about winning on TikTok via @officialgravlabs.To learn more about GRAV, visit GRAV.com , and to find more of Micah Evans’ artistic work, visit micahevans.com About GRAVGRAV of Austin, Texas, represents the perfect intersection of cannabis culture, art and social responsibility. Grav was born from a desire to respect that culture and create art that both embodies and celebrates it. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV’s product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. With attention to sustainability, company-wide DEI initiatives, and continued support to the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy, GRAV lives their mantra of “Find Your Higher Self.”