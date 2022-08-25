Actual SEO Media, Inc. Believes that Web Pages Are Never "Perfect"

Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. Informative articles and interesting blogs are a way to give visitors a company's expert opinion on a topic. There are multiple points to ensuring a website has good SEO. Only focusing on one aspect will only help in the short term.

Search engines will always reward websites that are constantly seeking to improve themselves. Take time to evaluate any existing pages to improve rankings.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading digital marketing agency in Houston, Actual SEO Media, Inc. believes that web pages and website content are never "perfect." At best, they're exemplary and follow search engines' guidelines as closely as possible until there's a major update. In the world of pleasing search engines and ranking highly on their result pages, the goal is to improve constantly and not remain stagnant.

Taken a different way, pages several years old that are ranking pretty highly could still use improvement. Search engines like Google are constantly updating and improving their algorithms. That means businesses can't be behind and should also stay on top of these updates and changes to keep their competitive edge.

Not every page will end up on the first page of relevant search result pages. Sometimes, specific keywords will end up being stuck on the third or fourth page for some time. However, there's no reason to give up hope because there is always a way to improve a page's search engine optimization to bring up its rankings.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving the ranking of a website or page in search engine results pages (SERPs). It's best to implement SEO strategies while adding more pages to the website to ensure that everything follows search engine guidelines. However, it's also a good idea to review any pages that aren't doing as well as hoped.

Regularly evaluating older pages on a website is a good way to make sure that there isn't an excess of pages that aren't doing as well as they could be. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has a few tips that can help pages that aren't ranking as high as expected to climb higher.

1. Evaluate Existing Web Pages

One of the best ways to evaluate any existing pages on the website is to use a tool. The business or a trusted digital marketing agent can use tools, such as Semrush, to check the ranking of existing pages and see if there are any competing pages in certain positions.

When there are pages fighting against each other in the search results, the question then becomes "are both necessary?" If there are no competing pages, then it's time to check and see the page from a user's point of view. Search engines like Google prioritize the user experience in most of their guidelines. If a page is not ranking as high as it should, it might be an issue with user experience.

2. Edit Content to Boost Ranking

First, check the content of the page. Does the page properly explain the concept without confusing the reader? Is the article or page content written as well as it could be without glaring grammatical mistakes or misconstrued information? Could it use some bulking up or cutting down? Is everything formatted correctly according to current SEO standards? Are all the tags in place for search engines to index it properly?

3. Check Page Elements

If the content is as robust and optimized as it can be, perhaps the issue is with the page elements. Some key elements include links, page speed, and mobile friendliness. Although the change won't be noticeable at first, ensuring that these elements are as they should be can convert more traffic and reduce the number of users ignoring or leaving the page.

First, start with checking the website speed. Look, no one has the time or patience to wait for a page to load slowly. While the user is waiting, they could already be on another page or website. Search engines like Google will take site and server speeds into account while they're indexing pages and lower the pages' ranking if the speeds don't measure up to their standards.

Another factor that search engines take account of is the website or page's mobile-friendliness. Most users browse the Internet from their tablets or phones, making it an essential factor to ensure is in working order. Google has specific guidelines and will purposely lower the ranking of pages that are not optimized for mobile devices.

4. Build Good Internal Link Network

Lastly, it's also good practice to build internal links from contextually relevant pages on the site. For example, if the page discusses the benefits of regular pet grooming, a relevant link could be to a page for pet grooming services the company offers or vice versa. Link to pages on the menu bars, or go digging for still viable past articles and link to them to keep them relevant.

Speaking of links, it's also a good idea to look for dead links while the company is evaluating older pages. Like with pages that aren't loading properly, dead links are an inconvenience for users. Cleaning up any broken or dead links on the site can naturally boost pages that were linking to those nonexistent pages.

SEO standards are always updating. That's why businesses should also always adapt to those changes to ensure that their websites are ranking as high as they could be. A website that is stagnant will naturally rank lower than those constantly trying to improve itself. While adding new content is good, evaluating older pages can boost the website all-around.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. emboldens its clients to expand its online presence further. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. With the tools available, this company helps boost its clients' website ranking by ensuring that all of its old and new content follow search engine guidelines and best practices. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

Houston Digital Marketing Consultant