Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,503 in the last 365 days.

Cayetano takes oath as CA minority leader

PHILIPPINES, August 23 - Press Release
August 23, 2022

Cayetano takes oath as CA minority leader

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano took oath as Minority Floor Leader of the Commission on Appointments (CA) under the Independent Minority bloc today, August 23, 2022, as the commission held its first plenary session in the 19th Congress.

The motion to elect Cayetano was made by GP Partylist Rep. Jose Padiernos.

During the proceeding, Cayetano clarified that as an independent in the Senate, he is "part of the minority" in the upper chamber and as such is qualified for the position of Minority Floor Leader in the CA.

After her quick manifestation, Senator Cayetano also thanked Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is the Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate, and said he would be working with her and other members closely in the committee.

"There's so much work to be done, and I hope to be working with everyone. Not only with the minority, but also with the majority," he said.

You just read:

Cayetano takes oath as CA minority leader

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.