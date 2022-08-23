Cayetano takes oath as CA minority leader

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano took oath as Minority Floor Leader of the Commission on Appointments (CA) under the Independent Minority bloc today, August 23, 2022, as the commission held its first plenary session in the 19th Congress.

The motion to elect Cayetano was made by GP Partylist Rep. Jose Padiernos.

During the proceeding, Cayetano clarified that as an independent in the Senate, he is "part of the minority" in the upper chamber and as such is qualified for the position of Minority Floor Leader in the CA.

After her quick manifestation, Senator Cayetano also thanked Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is the Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate, and said he would be working with her and other members closely in the committee.

"There's so much work to be done, and I hope to be working with everyone. Not only with the minority, but also with the majority," he said.